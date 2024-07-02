Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Production Model Revealed In Latest Spy Shot

The upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla has been revealed in its full glory in new spy shots, purportedly from Spain. In a latest image of the upcoming 450 cc Royal Enfield roadster, two motorcycles can be seen, with different colour options, and each sporting two different kinds of instrument consoles, indicating that at least two variants, if not more, will be offered on the RE Guerrilla. The new Royal Enfield Guerrilla will be unveiled on July 17, 2024, and will be Royal Enfield’s new 450 cc roadster, which will take on a long list of rivals, including the Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440, KTM 390 Duke, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z.

Latest spy shot reveals at least two variants of the production-ready Royal Enfield Guerrilla.

The spy shots, believed to be taken in Spain during the shoot of a television commercial, show two variants of the Guerrilla, which are estimated to be the base and top variants. One of the variants sports dual-tone colours of red and gold, and is believed to be the top-spec variant. This variant has the fuel tank finished in red and gold while the front fender is finished in red, while the tail section is finished in gold. This variant also sports a TFT screen which looks identical to the Himalayan’s console, and should offer similar features, including the built-in Google Maps navigation.



Top-spec variant revealed with dual-tone colours and TFT instrument console.

The second bike, believed to be the base variant of the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla, sports a single-tone light blue colour option, and even the instrument console is different. As per the spy shot, this variant sports a part analogue, part digital instrument console which is similar to what we’ve seen on the Meteor 350 and the Super Meteor 650. The bike also sports a Tripper navigation pod alongside, so this variant will not likely get the built-in Google Maps feature that the top variant will come with.

The second variant sports a semi-digital console with Tripper navigation pod, similar to the Super Meteor 650's instrument console set-up.

The other details which we’ve already seen include 17-inch wheels with block pattern tyres, telescopic front forks (not USD forks as the Himalayan) and a single-piece seat. The engine is likely to be the same Sherpa 450 unit of the Himalayan, but so far, we’re not sure of the output or the gearing of the Guerrilla which may be slightly tweaked to better suit its character. More details will be revealed on July 17, 2024 when the Royal Enfield Guerrilla will be revealed to the public in Barcelona, Spain.

(Image Source)