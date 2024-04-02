Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales of 3.67 Lakh Units

Bajaj Auto India has released its monthly sales figures for March 2024. During this period, two-wheeler sales in the domestic market accounted for 1,83,004 units, reflecting a 20 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The combined domestic and export sales for two-wheelers stood at 3,13,885 units, showcasing a 27 per cent rise year-on-year. On the export front, the brand witnessed a surge in its sales, with 1,30,881 units sold, marking a 38 per cent growth.

Domestic sales surged to 37,389 units in the commercial segment, representing a 9 per cent increase over the previous year. Export sales reached 14,630 units, marking an outstanding 42 per cent growth. The cumulative sales figures for domestic and export markets stood at 52,019 units, reflecting a notable 17 per cent rise compared to March 2023.

For FY2024, the two-wheeler segment witnessed a total of 22,50,585 units sold domestically and 14,77,338 units exported. The domestic sales marked a year-on-year growth of 25 per cent, while the YTD export figures saw a decline in sales of 10 per cent.

Moreover, the commercial vehicles segment reported domestic sales of 4,64,138 units, which reflects 54 per cent year-on-year growth. However, with a 14 per cent year-over-year sales decline, commercial vehicle exports stood at 1,58,872 units.

Bajaj Auto currently retails 10 motorcycles under the Pulsar brand, 2 models under the Dominor, 3 derivatives of the Avenger cruiser, and 2 variations of the CT commuter, the Platina motorcycle, along with the Chetak electric scooter.