Bajaj CNG Motorcycle To Be Launched In June 2024

The first CNG motorcycle in India will be launched by June 2024, and the same has been confirmed by Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, at a CSR event, where the Bajaj Group announced that it will commit Rs. 5,000 crore towards CSR activity over the next five years. Coming back to the CNG motorcycle, it will be targeted towards the mass market and fuel-efficiency conscious customers, with aggressive pricing. The new CNG model could be launched under a separate brand name, which also suggests that this will be the first of other CNG models, that are likely to be launched in India over the years.

The Bajaj CNG bike has been spied testing numerous times and it is expected to carry a completely new design language, rather than being based on an existing model. The spyshots do reveal a bulky fuel tank, which no doubt hints at a dual-fuel system, where the motorcycle can run on CNG and petrol.

The idea is to position the motorcycle as a new commuter motorcycle in the 100-125 cc segment and have low running costs and superior efficiency, compared to a regular petrol commuter motorcycle.

The spyshots of the Bajaj CNG bike reveal a fully digital instrument console, a tall one-piece handlebar, and a typical upright commuter riding stance by looking at the position of the seat, bars and footpegs. The suspension setup consists of a telescopic fork and a monoshock. The test bike was equipped with a disc-drum setup, which will most probably have a single-channel ABS. Expect Bajaj to offer a drum brake setup with a combined braking system.

Few reports suggest that the new Bajaj CNG motorcycle could be called the Bruzer, which is mostly derived from ‘bruiser’. Bajaj had filed a trademark for ‘Bruzer’ in 2016, which is almost eight years ago.