Bajaj CNG Motorcycle To Be Launched In June 2024

Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto has confirmed that the company will launch a CNG powered motorcycle in India by June 2024. The motorcycle has already been spied testing multiple times.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 22, 2024

Highlights

  • Bajaj CNG motorcycle to hit showrooms In June 2024
  • Will be positioned as a 100-125 cc commuter bike
  • The Bajaj CNG bike is likely to be called 'Bruzer'

The first CNG motorcycle in India will be launched by June 2024, and the same has been confirmed by Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, at a CSR event, where the Bajaj Group announced that it will commit Rs. 5,000 crore towards CSR activity over the next five years. Coming back to the CNG motorcycle, it will be targeted towards the mass market and fuel-efficiency conscious customers, with aggressive pricing. The new CNG model could be launched under a separate brand name, which also suggests that this will be the first of other CNG models, that are likely to be launched in India over the years. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj To Launch World’s First CNG Powered Motorcycle Soon

 

The Bajaj CNG bike has been spied testing numerous times and it is expected to carry a completely new design language, rather than being based on an existing model. The spyshots do reveal a bulky fuel tank, which no doubt hints at a dual-fuel system, where the motorcycle can run on CNG and petrol.

Source: Rushlane

 

The idea is to position the motorcycle as a new commuter motorcycle in the 100-125 cc segment and have low running costs and superior efficiency, compared to a regular petrol commuter motorcycle.

 

Also Read: Bajaj CNG Bike Spied Testing Again

 

The spyshots of the Bajaj CNG bike reveal a fully digital instrument console, a tall one-piece handlebar, and a typical upright commuter riding stance by looking at the position of the seat, bars and footpegs. The suspension setup consists of a telescopic fork and a monoshock. The test bike was equipped with a disc-drum setup, which will most probably have a single-channel ABS. Expect Bajaj to offer a drum brake setup with a combined braking system.

 

Few reports suggest that the new Bajaj CNG motorcycle could be called the Bruzer, which is mostly derived from ‘bruiser’. Bajaj had filed a trademark for ‘Bruzer’ in 2016, which is almost eight years ago.

