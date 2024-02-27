car&bike Awards 2024: Bajaj Pulsar N150 Wins ‘Commuter Motorcycle of the Year’ Award
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
https://www.carandbike.com/honda-bikes/shine-100
- It had the Honda Shine 100 and SP160 as rivals in the category
- The Pulsar N150 was recently updated as well
The Bajaj Pulsar N150 along with the Honda SP160 and the Honda Shine 100 were in the running for the crown of the ‘Commuter Motorcycle of the Year’, at the 2024 car&bike awards. It was a tough field but the Bajaj Pulsar N150 led the way in terms of competitive pricing, engaging riding experience and a decent set of features.
Despite being a commuter, the Bajaj Pulsar N150 looks butch, taking its styling cues from the N160 and replaces the P150, which was on sale for a few years now. The N150 now gets a full digital LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity in place of the older unit. The N150 which was previously offered with a just front disc brake now gets the same at both ends.
Powering the new Pulsar N150 is a 149.68 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that makes 14.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.
The bike gets an LED projector headlamp flanked by LED pilot lamps and an LED tail lamp. Apart from that, the bike comes with a side-stand engine cut-off sensor, single-channel ABS and a USB charging port.
The Pulsar N150 impressed the jury with its performance and slick handling, edging out the duo from Honda, the SP160 and the Shine 100 on its course to win the award.
- car&bike Awards 2024: Bajaj Pulsar N150 Wins ‘Commuter Motorcycle of the Year’ Award