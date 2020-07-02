Two-Wheeler Sales June 2020: Bajaj More Than Doubles Its Volumes Over May; Y-o-Y Sales Drop 31%

Bajaj Auto has officially announced its monthly sales numbers for June 2020. Last month, the Pune-based automaker's total sales stood at 2,78,097 units, as against the 1,27,128 units the company sold in May 2020, witnessing a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of 119 per cent. However, as compared to the 4,04,624 units sold in June 2019, the company registered a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) decline of 31 per cent. Bajaj Auto was among the first automakers to resume operations in May 2020, after the Government of India announced relaxations on production and retail activities. And we can see its impact on June sales.

Bajaj's domestic sales for last month stood at 1,51,189 units, which is a de-growth of 34 per cent compared to the 2,29,225 vehicles sold in June 2019, but a massive M-o-M growth of 277 per cent, as against May's 40,074 units. Similarly, the company's total exports for June 2020 stood at 1,26,908 units, a drop of 28 per cent compared to the 1,75,399 units exported in the same month last year. However, as against May 2020, during which the company exported 87,054 units, Bajaj Auto witnessed a growth of almost 46 per cent.

Bajaj's total CV sales stood at 22,975 units, down by 57 per cent, as compared to the 53,333 CVs sold in June 2019

The company's two-wheeler sales, in particular, stood at 2,55,122 units last month, a decline of 27 per cent compared to the 3,51,291 two-wheeler sold during the same month in 2019. However, as against the 1,12,798 units sold in May 2020, Bajaj Auto witnessed a M-o-M growth of 126 per cent. As for commercial vehicles, Bajaj's total CV sales stood at 22,975 units, down by 57 per cent, as compared to the 53,333 CVs sold in June 2019, but a 60 per cent M-o-M growth as against the 14,330 vehicles sold in May 2020.

