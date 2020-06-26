Bajaj Auto Denies Reports Of Factory Closure Due To Fresh Covid Outbreak

Bajaj Auto has denied reports that the company's manufacturing facility in Aurangabad has been shut down after 79 employees tested positive for Covid-19. After a month-long shutdown, Bajaj Auto had reopened its plant in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on April 22. But contrary to certain media reports about the closure of the plant again due to a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 cases among factory workers, Bajaj Auto released a statement saying that the manufacturing facility at Waluj on the outskirts of Aurangabad is functioning normally.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Resumes Operations At Chakan Plant

"It has come to our attention that there are reports circulating that Bajaj Auto's manufacturing facility at Waluj in Maharashtra has shut down due to incidence of Covid 19 amongst some employees there. At the outset we want to clarify that our manufacturing facility at Waluj is functioning normally," Bajaj Auto released a statement attributed to Ravi Kyran Ramaswamy, Chief Human Resources Officer, Bajaj Auto Limited.

"Post the country wide lockdown, Our Waluj facility has been ramping operations from April 24, 2020 onwards. As part of the ramp-up, detailed cleanliness and health check protocols have been drafted and implemented in consonance and compliance with all Government regulations and guidelines. These protocols have been reviewed and approved by appropriate authorities and adherence is strictly monitored by our in-house health and security staff," the statement added.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto To Reopen Aurangabad And Rudrapur Plants

Bajaj Auto also re-started operations at its Chakan manufacturing facility and its other unit in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand

Bajaj Auto however didn't entirely dismiss that there have been some cases of employees who have tested positive for Covid-19. While the company has not specified the number of employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus, it said that all precautions are being taken, as well as necessary measures for testing, contact tracing, self-isolation and sanitisation of the plant premises. While many reports say at least 79 workers at the Waluj plant have tested positive, Bajaj Auto has not confirmed the exact number of Covid positive cases, but has chosen to say that all incidences of positive cases have been reported to the authorities. In fact, the official statement says that there has been a general increase in cases around the country after the lockdown was eased.

Also Read: Three Hyundai India Workers Test Positive For Covid-19

Bajaj Auto had restarted operations at its manufacturing facilities and dealerships across India have also re-opened Also Read: Maruti Employee At Manesar Plant Tests Positive For Covid-19

"From April 24 till June 6, 2020, we had no Covid 19 incidence at our Waluj plant. However, as is well known, post the easing of lockdown progressively from June 1st, there has been a general increase across the country in the rise of infection including amongst industries, armed forces, police, media and government institutions.

"Likewise, we too had our first reported case on June 6th. We have immediately taken all necessary measures for testing, contact tracing, self-isolation and complete sanitation as per protocol. All incidences were reported to the appropriate authorities.

"We continue to provide all support including medical assistance to affected employees. We at Bajaj Auto, like the country at large, are now learning to live with the virus. We will continue our normal business operations, while taking all necessary safety measures, as the alternative is to shut down our operations with 'no work no pay' which will have a drastic impact on our employees and supply chain," the statement added.

Also Read: Operations At Toyota Plant Resumes In Bengaluru

Bajaj Auto isn't the only automotive brand to face challenges with employees having infected with Covid-19. Passenger car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Toyota have all reported some employees at their individual manufacturing facilities as having been infected with Covid-19 in recent weeks. India now has one of the highest number of cases, with only three countries with a higher number of cases, the United States, Brazil and Russia. As of June 26, 2020, India's confirmed infections were more than 4.9 lakh. Over the past week alone, India had added on an average, 15,000 new cases, with the growth rate of total infections beginning to rise again over the past four days.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.