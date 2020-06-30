Bajaj Workers' Union Appeals For Aurangabad Plant Shutdown

Bajaj Auto Limited's Workers' Union at the company's manufacturing facility in Aurangabad has appealed to the management to consider shutting the plant, after the rise in the number of COVID-19 infected workers to prevent the spread further. According to a report in ET Auto, the Workers' Union fears the spread of the infection further despite maintaining physical distancing, since most workers end up touching common surfaces inside the plant at frequent intervals. On Friday, June 26, 2020, Bajaj Auto confirmed that two workers at the Aurangabad plant died due to COVID-19, and as many as 140 more have been infected.

The report quotes an unnamed official of the Workers' Union as saying, "One of the workers who tested positive on Sunday has now passed on the virus to his younger daughter at home. We have urged the management to consider shutting the plant for the next two weeks for everyone's safety, but it seems highly unlikely." carandbike has reached out to Bajaj for a reaction, but the company has not responded so far.

Bajaj Auto restarted operations at all manufacturing facilities and dealerships have been opened across the country

According to the media report, more positive cases have emerged at Bajaj Auto's Waluj plant near Aurangabad, leading to the Workers' Union urging the management to shut down operations. Additionally, the gram panchayat of Waluj village is also reported to have passed a resolution to discourage residents from going to work at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Waluj Industrial Area, after the rise in number of COVID-19 cases amongst workers from the Bajaj plant.

So far, there's been no official communication from Bajaj Auto after the confirmation about the outbreak on Friday, According to that announcement, attributed to a company official, Bajaj Auto has 8,100 employees and contractors at the Waluj plant. And the 140 positive cases of COVID-19 is around 2 per cent of the total strength. Operations at the plant are continuing normally with all necessary safety measures, Bajaj Auto said.

