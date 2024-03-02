Login

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 42 Per Cent

Strong sales in the domestic market saw Bajaj Auto post a cumulative sales growth of 24 per cent in the month.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Cumulative sales for February 2024 up 24 per cent year-on-year
  • Two-wheeler sales in domestic market up 42 per cent
  • Commercial Vehicles sales were up by 10 per cent in the domestic market

Bajaj Auto Limited reported a notable upswing in its two-wheeler sales in the domestic market with 1,70,527 units sold in February 2024. This marked a 42 per cent growth over the same period last year where the brand reported sales of 1,20,335 units. Sales however were lower as compared to January 2024 where the brand retailed 1,93,350 units.
 

The export figures for two-wheelers meanwhile reflected a growth of 8 per cent reaching 1,24,157 units - up from 1,15,021 units last year. Collectively, the two-wheeler category experienced an overall growth of 25 per cent with 2,94,684 units sold.

As for the commercial vehicles division, the company reported domestic sales of 36,367 units, a 10 per cent increase from the previous year. The export figures for commercial vehicles surged even higher, witnessing a 31 per cent growth and totaling 15,611 units - up from 11,914 units last year. The combined sales for commercial vehicles stood at 51,978 units - a growth of 16 per cent year-on-year.

 

In the aggregate, when considering both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the domestic market saw a substantial 35 per cent surge, reaching a total of 2,06,894 units. Meanwhile, the export market contributed to an additional 10 per cent growth, totaling 1,39,768 units. Consequently, the overall sales for February 2024 reached 3,46,662 units which marked a 24 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.
 

Moving to the year-to-date data for the financial year 2024, sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market stood at 20,67,581 units - up 25 per cent from 16,53,596 units reported in the same period during the last financial year. Exports for two-wheelers however experienced a decline of 13 per cent, totaling 13,46,457 units. The cumulative two-wheeler sales meanwhile stood at 34,14,038 units for FY2024, showcasing a 7 per cent increase over FY2023.
 

In the commercial vehicles category, the domestic market witnessed a substantial 60 per to 4,26,749 units though exports slid by 17 per cent year-on-year to 1,44,242 units. Overall, the commercial vehicles segment including exports achieved a notable 30 per cent growth, reaching a total of 5,70,991 units.
 

As for the cumulative sales for the period from April 2023 to February 2024 the company has reported sales of 39,85,029 units, which marks a 10 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous year

# Bajaj Auto# Bajaj Auto India# Bajaj Auto sales# Bajaj Auto Sales February 2024# Bikes# Two Wheelers# sales-figure# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales of Over 4.68 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales of Over 4.68 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Royal Enfield Motorcycle Sales Grow 6 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Royal Enfield Motorcycle Sales Grow 6 Per Cent
F1: Verstappen Pips Leclerc And Russell In Bahrain To First Pole Position Of 2024
F1: Verstappen Pips Leclerc And Russell In Bahrain To First Pole Position Of 2024
McLaren Artura Spider Revealed; Artura Line-Up Gets Performance Updates
McLaren Artura Spider Revealed; Artura Line-Up Gets Performance Updates
Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
Yulu Raises Additional Rs 160 Crore From Investors Bajaj Auto And Magna Inc
Yulu Raises Additional Rs 160 Crore From Investors Bajaj Auto And Magna Inc
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Unveiled; Gets New LED Lights And Digital Instrument Cluster
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Unveiled; Gets New LED Lights And Digital Instrument Cluster
Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Bajaj Auto Clocks 3.26 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Bajaj Auto Clocks 3.26 Lakh Units
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 42 Per Cent
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved