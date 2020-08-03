Two-Wheeler Sales July 2020: Bajaj Sales Growth Dip By 33%

Bajaj Auto announced its monthly sales numbers for the month of July 2020. For the last month, the automaker retailed 2,55,832 units, as against the 3,81,530 units in the same month last year. The manufacturer has witnessed a degrowth of 33 per cent in Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) numbers. However, as compared to the previous month, the company recorded a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) decline of 8 per cent wherein the company retailed 2,78,097 units in June 2020.

Bajaj's total exports for the last month stood at 86,082 units, recording a drop of 43 per cent

Bajaj's domestic sales for last month stood at 1,58,976 units, which is a de-growth of 23 per cent compared to 2,05,470 vehicles sold in the corresponding month in 2019. However, the M-o-M sales saw a slight growth of 0.8 per cent, as against June's 1,51,189 units. Bajaj Auto's total exports for the last month stood at 86,082 units, recording a drop of 43 per cent compared to the 1,51,232 units exported in the same month last year. In June 2020, the company had exported 1,26,908 units

The cumulative two-wheeler sales including domestic and exports stood at 2,38,556 units last month, recording a decline of 26 per cent compared to the last year wherein the company sold 3,22,210 units in the same month.

Bajaj's total CV sales stood at 17,276 units, down by 71 per cent

Coming to commercial vehicles, Bajaj's total CV sales stood at 17,276 units, down by 71 per cent, as compared to the 59,320 CVs retailed in July 2019. However, the company also recorded a 24 per cent M-o-M degrowth as against the 22,975 vehicles sold in June 2020.

