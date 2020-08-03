New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales July 2020: Bajaj Sales Growth Dip By 33%

Bajaj Auto's total sales in July 2020 stood at 2,55,832 units, witnessing a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) degrowth of 8 per cent over June. However, as compared to the 3,81,530 units sold in July 2019, the company saw a dip of 33 per cent.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Bajaj's domestic sales for last month stood at 1,58,976 units, recording a drop of 11%

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto's total sales in July 2020 stood at 2,55,832 units
  • Companys total domestic sales for last month stood at 1,58,976 units
  • The company's total exports for July 2020 stood at 96,856 units

Bajaj Auto announced its monthly sales numbers for the month of July 2020. For the last month, the automaker retailed 2,55,832 units, as against the 3,81,530 units in the same month last year. The manufacturer has witnessed a degrowth of 33 per cent in Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) numbers. However, as compared to the previous month, the company recorded a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) decline of 8 per cent wherein the company retailed 2,78,097 units in June 2020.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Focuses On Exports As India Battles Pandemic

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 125

Pulsar 150

CT 100

Dominar 250

Platina 110

Pulsar NS200

Pulsar NS160

Pulsar 180

Pulsar RS 200

Avenger Cruise 220

Chetak

Pulsar 220F

ComforTec

Avenger Street 160

CT 110

Avenger Street 220

2019 Dominar 400

4apamfc

Bajaj's total exports for the last month stood at 86,082 units, recording a drop of 43 per cent

Bajaj's domestic sales for last month stood at 1,58,976 units, which is a de-growth of 23 per cent compared to 2,05,470 vehicles sold in the corresponding month in 2019. However, the M-o-M sales saw a slight growth of 0.8 per cent, as against June's 1,51,189 units. Bajaj Auto's total exports for the last month stood at 86,082 units, recording a drop of 43 per cent compared to the 1,51,232 units exported in the same month last year. In June 2020, the company had exported 1,26,908 units

The cumulative two-wheeler sales including domestic and exports stood at 2,38,556 units last month, recording a decline of 26 per cent compared to the last year wherein the company sold 3,22,210 units in the same month.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Q1 FY21 Results: Net Profit Falls 53 Per Cent Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

7n6fc6q4

Bajaj's total CV sales stood at 17,276 units, down by 71 per cent

0 Comments

Coming to commercial vehicles, Bajaj's total CV sales stood at 17,276 units, down by 71 per cent, as compared to the 59,320 CVs retailed in July 2019. However, the company also recorded a 24 per cent M-o-M degrowth as against the 22,975 vehicles sold in June 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 125 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj
Pulsar 125

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 69,997 - 79,091 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 91,002 - 1.02 Lakh *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 40,794 - 48,474 *
Bajaj Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
₹ 1.6 Lakh *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 59,802 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.3 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 1.03 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 1.07 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.42 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.19 Lakh *
Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
₹ 1 - 1.15 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
₹ 1.2 Lakh *
Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj ComforTec
₹ 47,763 - 55,546 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹ 95,891 *
Bajaj CT 110
Bajaj CT 110
₹ 46,413 - 50,771 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400
Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400
₹ 1.92 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 4
x
Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Himself A Bugatti Centodieci Worth £8.5 Million
Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Himself A Bugatti Centodieci Worth £8.5 Million
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities