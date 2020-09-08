Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the Dominar 250 by ₹ 4,090. Earlier, the motorcycle was priced at ₹ 1.60 lakh and now it is priced at ₹ 1.64 lakh. This is the first time that the Dominar 250 has received a price hike. Apart from the increase in price, there are no other changes or updates to the motorcycle. Additionally, the Bajaj Dominar 400 also gets a price hike of ₹ 1,507 and is now priced at ₹ 1.96 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 Review

(The Dominar 250 has smooth and refined performance, and offers a stable and composed ride)

The engine on the Dominar 250 is based on the KTM 250 Duke. The 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine puts out 26.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 23.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox is a six-speed unit with a slipper clutch. Bajaj says that the Dominar 250 does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 10.5 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 132 kmph.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 Gets A Price Hike

(The Bajaj Dominar 250 is a likeable motorcycle, and fits the bill as the almost perfect do-it-all 250 cc bike)

The Dominar 250 gets features like fully digital instrument console, full LED lighting, twin-exhaust and a split seat. In terms of design, the Bajaj Dominar 250 looks more or less identical to the bigger Dominar 400. Like the Dominar 400, the Dominar 250 also employs a fuel tank with 13 litre capacity. The only thing which has changed is the kerb weight; the Dominar 250 comes with a 180 kg kerb weight, compared to 184 kg kerb weight of the Dominar 400. Bajaj says the Dominar 250 is a 'sport touring' motorcycle targeted at young adults, prospective buyers looking to upgrade from 125 cc motorcycles, and even first time buyers.

