BS6 Bajaj Dominar Gets A Price Hike of ₹ 1,507; Now Priced At ₹ 1.96 Lakh

The Bajaj Dominar BS6 gets a price hike of Rs. 1,507 and this is the second time that the motorcycle is getting a price hike since its BS6 compliant variant was launched in April 2020. The ex-showroom, Delhi price of the motorcycle is Rs. 196,258.

The BS6 Bajaj Dominar is now priced at Rs. 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • This is the second price hike for the BS6 Dominar 400
  • Apart from the price hike, the motorcycle stays the same
  • The Dominar 400 was first launched in 2016 at a price of Rs. 1.60 lakh

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the Bajaj Dominar BS6 for the second time since its BS6 model was launched. With the latest price hike of ₹ 1,507, the Bajaj Dominar BS6 is now priced at ₹ 1.96 lakh. Apart from the price, the motorcycle stays the same. The BS6 variant of the Bajaj Dominar was launched in April 2020 and at the time it was priced at ₹ 1.91 lakh. Along with the Dominar 400, Bajaj also increased the prices of the Dominar 250 by ₹ 4,090. Currently, the Bajaj Dominar 250 retails at ₹ 1.64 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Bajaj Dominar 400 was launched in 2016 and at that time, it was priced at ₹ 1.60 lakh. So, in the four years, the Dominar has seen a price hike of over ₹ 35,000.

ks9uqq2c

(The engine on the Dominar 400 makes 39.4 bhp and 35 Nm)

The Dominar 400 BS6 gets a BS6 compliant 373.3 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The motor gets a DOHC set up along with the company's triple spark technology. The engine makes a maximum power of 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Notably, the power figures are identical to the BS4 model. The gearbox on the motorcycle also remains unchanged, which is a 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

In terms of features, the Dominar BS6 gets full-LED lighting, fully-digital primary and secondary instrument cluster, 13-litre fuel tank, twin-barrel exhaust, single-piece handlebar, diamond-cut alloy wheels, high-quality rearview mirrors, split seats, split rear grab rails, and 3D logo on the fuel tank and rear cowl.

