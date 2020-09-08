Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the Bajaj Dominar BS6 for the second time since its BS6 model was launched. With the latest price hike of ₹ 1,507, the Bajaj Dominar BS6 is now priced at ₹ 1.96 lakh. Apart from the price, the motorcycle stays the same. The BS6 variant of the Bajaj Dominar was launched in April 2020 and at the time it was priced at ₹ 1.91 lakh. Along with the Dominar 400, Bajaj also increased the prices of the Dominar 250 by ₹ 4,090. Currently, the Bajaj Dominar 250 retails at ₹ 1.64 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Bajaj Dominar 400 was launched in 2016 and at that time, it was priced at ₹ 1.60 lakh. So, in the four years, the Dominar has seen a price hike of over ₹ 35,000.

(The engine on the Dominar 400 makes 39.4 bhp and 35 Nm)

The Dominar 400 BS6 gets a BS6 compliant 373.3 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The motor gets a DOHC set up along with the company's triple spark technology. The engine makes a maximum power of 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Notably, the power figures are identical to the BS4 model. The gearbox on the motorcycle also remains unchanged, which is a 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

In terms of features, the Dominar BS6 gets full-LED lighting, fully-digital primary and secondary instrument cluster, 13-litre fuel tank, twin-barrel exhaust, single-piece handlebar, diamond-cut alloy wheels, high-quality rearview mirrors, split seats, split rear grab rails, and 3D logo on the fuel tank and rear cowl.

