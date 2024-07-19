Bajaj Motorcycles Now On Sale On Flipkart

Bajaj Auto has announced that its entire two-wheeler range can now be booked on e-commerce giant Flipkart's website. The brand’s two-wheeler offering comprises motorcycles ranging from 100 cc to 400 cc, with prices ranging between Rs 69,000 and Rs 2.31 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers from 25 cities, including Mumbai, can now book Bajaj motorcycles on Flipkart, with the brand aiming to expand to more cities in the future. The brand also mentioned that customers can avail of special launch offers on Flipkart for a limited period only.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 Review: New King Of Commuter Segment?

Bajaj Auto currently retails the recently launched Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle, 11 motorcycles under the Pulsar brand, two models of the Dominar, three derivatives of the Avenger cruiser, two variations of the CT commuter, the Platina, and the Chetak electric scooter.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125: Top 10 Stats About The World’s First CNG Motorcycle

Speaking on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Flipkart, marking a new era in how customers can purchase Bajaj motorcycles. This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and customer convenience. By making our wide range of motorcycles available on Flipkart, we are not only expanding our reach but also providing a seamless and quick buying experience for our customers."

Bajaj Auto and Flipkart previously joined forces for the adoption of electric vehicles by the e-commerce giant. The manufacturer was to provide electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery operations.