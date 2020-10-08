BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Gets A Price Hike

Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 again. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹ 108,589 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Pulsar NS160 BS6 was launched in April 2020 at a price of ₹ 1.03 lakh. This means that the overall increment in the price of the motorcycle is more than ₹ 8,000 in six months since it was launched. Owing to the drop in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bajaj Auto has been steadily increasing the prices of its models in a bid to recover costs. This is a trend that we have seen with other two-wheeler OEMs as well.

(Apart from the change in price, there are no other updates on the model)

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 makes 17 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The Pulsar NS160 continues to get a 160.3 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and the motor switches switch from a carburettor to a fuel-injected system. The Pulsar NS160 is the most powerful motorcycle in its segment which also includes the Suzuki Gixxer 155, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Yamaha FZ-S. Apart from the increase in prices, there are no other changes on the motorcycle.

(The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 was launched in April 2020 at a price of ₹ 1.03 lakh)

Bajaj also increased the prices of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 by ₹ 2,219. This is the third time the motorcycle is getting a price hike, since it was launched in April 2020. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 was launch in April 2020 for ₹ 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Pulsar NS200 is currently priced at ₹ 131,219 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

