BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Gets A Price Hike

Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 again. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹ 108,589 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Pulsar NS160 BS6 was launched in April 2020 at a price of ₹ 1.03 lakh. This means that the overall increment in the price of the motorcycle is more than ₹ 8,000 in six months since it was launched. Owing to the drop in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bajaj Auto has been steadily increasing the prices of its models in a bid to recover costs. This is a trend that we have seen with other two-wheeler OEMs as well.
The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 makes 17 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The Pulsar NS160 continues to get a 160.3 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and the motor switches switch from a carburettor to a fuel-injected system. The Pulsar NS160 is the most powerful motorcycle in its segment which also includes the Suzuki Gixxer 155, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Yamaha FZ-S. Apart from the increase in prices, there are no other changes on the motorcycle.
Bajaj also increased the prices of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 by ₹ 2,219. This is the third time the motorcycle is getting a price hike, since it was launched in April 2020. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 was launch in April 2020 for ₹ 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Pulsar NS200 is currently priced at ₹ 131,219 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
