Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 1,625

Bajaj Dominar 250 gets a price hike of Rs. 1,625 just a month after it got a price hike of Rs. 4,090 in September 2020. Currently, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 165,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This is the second time that the Bajaj Dominar 250 gets a price hike since its launch

Highlights

  • The Bajaj Dominar 250 gets a price hike of Rs. 1,635
  • It is now priced at Rs. 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • The Bajaj Dominar 250 gets a 248.8 cc engine, making 26.6 bhp & 23.5 Nm

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the Dominar 250 in India by ₹ 1,625. The Bajaj Dominar 250 is now priced at ₹ 165,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Barely a month ago, the Dominar 250 got a price hike of ₹ 4,090. The motorcycle was launched in March 2020 at a price of ₹ 1.60 lakh. This is the second hike that the motorcycle received since its launch. Apart from the increase in price, there are no other changes or updates to the motorcycle.

(The Bajaj Dominar 250 offers a likeable motorcycle, and fits the bill as the almost perfect do-it-all 250 cc bike)

The engine on the Dominar 250 is based on the KTM 250 Duke. The 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine puts out 26.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 23.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox is a six-speed unit with a slipper clutch. Bajaj says that the Dominar 250 does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 10.5 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 132 kmph.

(The Dominar 250 has smooth and refined performance, and offers a stable and composed ride)

0 Comments

The Dominar 250 gets features like fully digital instrument console, full LED lighting, twin-exhaust and a split seat. In terms of design, the Bajaj Dominar 250 looks more or less identical to the bigger Dominar 400. Like the Dominar 400, the Dominar 250 also employs a fuel tank with 13 litre capacity. The only thing which has changed is the kerb weight; the Dominar 250 comes with a 180 kg kerb weight, compared to 184 kg kerb weight of the Dominar 400. Bajaj says the Dominar 250 is a 'sport touring' motorcycle targeted at young adults, prospective buyers looking to upgrade from 125 cc motorcycles, and even first time buyers.

