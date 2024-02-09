Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased Ahead Of Launch

Bajaj Auto has provided a sneak peek into its upcoming Pulsar model. While the teaser video is dynamic and swift, making it challenging to discern specific details, keen observers have identified the engine casing and glimpses of the '200' badging, confirming the updated Pulsar NS200's presence. Moreover, given Bajaj's recent introduction of a new digital console that enables smartphone connectivity in the Pulsar N150 and N160, it is likely that the brand will offer such advancements to its larger offerings.

Initial impressions from the teaser suggest that the overall design language, including the muscular tank and split seat, remains consistent with previous iterations. However, one of the anticipated changes, as mentioned above, includes a new digital dashboard akin to the one integrated into the Pulsar N150 and N160, along with revamped switchgear. Moreover, we could also see new LED headlights. However, we expect a bit of alterations in styling and colour options, which could inject freshness into the model.

As for its powertrain, the updated Pulsar NS200 is likely to retain its 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering 24.16 bhp and 18.74 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The bike's cycle parts are expected to feature USD front forks, a monoshock, and dual-channel ABS.

Currently priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the NS200's enhanced features could warrant a slight increase in its price point.