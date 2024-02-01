Login

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units

Although there is significant growth when compared to January 2023, Bajaj Auto has witnessed a month-over-month decline in its sales of 23 per cent.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on February 1, 2024

Story
  • Domestic sales surged by 36 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year
  • Exports saw a 14 per cent YoY growth
  • April to January 2024 (YTD) stood at 31,19,354 units, marking a 5 per cent YoY growth

Bajaj Auto India reported strong sales figures in January 2024, showcasing significant growth compared to January 2023 across various segments. In the two-wheeler category, domestic sales surged by 36 per cent, reaching 1,93,350 units as compared to the previous year’s 1,42,368. Meanwhile, exports grew by 14 per cent from 1,00,679 units in January 2023 to 1,14,898 units in January 2024. However, compared to December 2023, there is a month-over-month decline of about 23 per cent.  

 

Domestic sales surged by 36 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year.

 

Commercial vehicles saw a mixed response, with domestic sales swelling by 12 per cent to 36,693 units and exports reaching 11,069 units, marking an 8 per cent year-on-year decrease. However, the overall performance of Bajaj Auto India for January 2024 depicted healthy growth, with total domestic sales reaching 2,30,043 units, a 31 per cent increase from January 2023. Export figures also showed a positive trend, rising by 12 per cent to 1,25,967 units. In total, Bajaj Auto India recorded sales of 3,56,010 units, marking a substantial 24 per cent growth compared to January 2023.

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium Review: Feel-Good Features Come At A Cost

 

Exports of commercial vehicles saw an 8 per cent dip in its sales in January 2024. 

 

As for the year-to-date (YTD) data from April to January for 2024 and 2023, Bajaj Auto India continued its upward trajectory. Domestic sales of two-wheelers increased by 24 per cent to 18,97,054 units, while exports declined by 14 per cent to 12,22,300 units. In the commercial vehicles segment, domestic sales soared by 67 per cent to 3,90,382 units meanwhile exports saw a 21 per cent dip in sales to 1,28,631 units.

 

