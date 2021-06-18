Top 5 Motorcycles To Buy From The 200 cc Segment

It is possibly the best time for anyone who is planning to buy a new motorcycle. There are so many good options out there that one might even get confused about which one to choose. In case you are looking for a sporty entry-level bike, there are various motorcycles across different displacements - 125 cc, 150 cc, 160 cc, and 180 cc / 200 cc segment. To help you a little, today we have listed down 5 motorcycles around the 200 cc segment, which we think are totally worth buying.

KTM 200 Duke

The 2021 KTM 200 Duke gets styling in line with the new 390 Duke, and is currently priced at Rs. 1.84 lakh

The motorcycle the make KTM a household name in India was the 200 Duke. The first motorcycle to be launched by KTM, the current 200 Duke gets updated styling in line with the new 390 Duke, and it now comes with USD (up-side-down) WP forks, ABS, and the new split frame. It's powered by a 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It's currently priced at Rs. 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

The TVS Apache RTR 200 is offered with both single and dual-channel ABS, and it also comes with 3 riding modes, adjustable suspension and adjustable levers

The Apache RTR 200 4V is probably one of the most versatile 200 cc motorcycles in the market right now. The bike is offered in both single and dual-channel ABS and it also comes with 3 riding modes, adjustable suspension and adjustable levers. The bike is powered by a 198 cc single-cylinder four-valve, oil-cooled engine that develops 20.54 bhp at 8500 rpm and 18.1 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm in Sport mode. In the rain and urban mode, the power and torque drop down to 17 bhp at 7800 rpm and 16.51 Nm at 5750 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1.29 lakh to Rs. 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Hero Xpulse 200

For anyone planning to do some serious off-roading on the XPulse 200, Hero also offers an optional rally kit which comes with a range of upgrades

The Hero Xpulse 200 can be the best entry point for anyone planning to buy an ADV motorcycle. For anyone planning to do some serious off-roading, Hero also offers an optional rally kit which comes with a range of upgrades, like tyres, suspension, increased ground clearance and more. The bike is powered by a 199 cc, single-cylinder engine putting out 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 16.45 Nm now kicking in at 6,500 rpm, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It's priced at Rs. 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Rally Kit would be an additional Rs. 38,000.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 200

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200's 199.5 cc engine is tuned to make 24 bhp at 9,700 rpm and develops a peak torque of 18.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is yet another popular offering in the 200 cc motorcycle space. It gets a powertrain that derived from the 200 Duke's engine, however, the NS 200's 199.5 cc single-cylinder motor additionally also gets Bajaj's triple-spark technology. The engine is tuned to make 24 bhp at 9,700 rpm and develops a peak torque of 18.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It's right now priced at Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Hornet 2.0

While the Honda Hornet 2.0 is a 180 cc bike, in terms of performance, it's very close to its 200 cc rivals

Yes, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is a 180 cc motorcycle, however, right now it mainly competes with the likes of the Apace RTR 200 and Pulsar NS 200. And even in terms of performance, it's very close to its rivals. The motorcycle is powered by a 184.4 cc engine that puts out 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. It also gets USD forks, attractive colours, with premium fit and finish. It's right now priced at Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).