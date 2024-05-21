Login
KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke Receive New Colour Schemes

The 200 Duke and 250 Duke will continue to be sold at the same prices as before
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on May 21, 2024

Highlights

  • The 250 Duke now also be offered in an Atlantic Blue shade, similar to the 390 Duke.
  • The 200 Duke is now offered in a new Dark Galvano colour, and a revised Electronic Orange colour scheme.
  • The motorcycles will be sold at the same prices as before.

KTM has rolled out a range of new colour schemes for its motorcycles, the 200 Duke and the 250 Duke. The new colour options haven’t warranted a price change, and they will continue to be sold at Rs 1.98 lakh (200 Duke, ex-showroom) and Rs 2.40 lakh (250 Duke, ex-showroom) respectively. The 250 Duke, which was launched last year in the Indian market, will now also be offered in an Atlantic Blue shade, similar to its more powerful sibling, the 390 Duke. The 200 Duke on the other hand can now also be had in a new Dark Galvano colour, along with a revised Electronic Orange colour scheme, sporting shades of blue. 

 

The 250 Duke gains a new Atlantic Blue colour scheme

 

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd said "KTM DUKE represent the pinnacle of engineering, ahead of its class, crafted to unleash the rider's true potential. Built with READY TO RACE ethos, their youthful spirit is undeniable. A perfect marriage of exhilarating power, razor-sharp control, and a design that commands attention, the new colour variants embody a youthful audacity. We have added new colourways providing multiple choices that align seamlessly with the aspirations of an entire new generation of riders."

 

The 200 Duke gets two new paint schemes

 

The 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out a peak power output of 25 bhp and 19.5 Nm of torque. The 250 Duke on the other hand, gets a 249 cc powertrain, that churns out 30 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. Both motorcycles have a 6-speed gearbox.

# KTM# KTM 200 Duke# KTM 250 Duke# Motorcycles# bikes# KTM bikes# KTM bikes new colours# Bikes# Two Wheelers
