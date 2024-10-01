Soon-To-Be-Launched KTM 200 Duke To Get A 5-Inch TFT Display

The 200 Duke was the first KTM to be sold in India and through the years, the motorcycle has received several updates, upgraded cycle parts and tech from the more premium models in the Duke family. Not too long back, KTM launched the 2024 editions of the 250 and 390 Duke, both being thoroughly updated over their outgoing versions. Now, leaked images of the 2024 edition of the 200 Duke have appeared on the internet revealing details of the changes and confirming that the official launch is imminent.





From the leaked images, it is clear that the 2024 KTM 200 Duke will feature the same 5-inch TFT colour dash lifted from the third-generation 390 Duke. While the TFT display replaces the older LCD screen, the switchgear is also new with the D-pad switch block for accessing the settings and other options in the TFT dash. Besides that, the motorcycle remains the same, in terms of looks and mechanicals. The only other change is the belly pan which has been given a miss for the 2024 model.

Also Read: Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again

Powering the 2024 KTM 200 Duke will be the same 199.5cc single-pot liquid-cooled motor that registers about 25bhp and 19.3Nm and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by a USDs and monoshock, while braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends.

Expect new colourways to be introduced with fresh graphics. As for the pricing, we expect a hike of around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 over the current price of the 200 Duke. For rivals, the KTM 200 Duke goes up against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Source