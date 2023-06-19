Updated KTM 200 Duke Gets All-LED Headlight, Priced At Rs 1.96 Lakh

KTM has introduced a minor update for the ever-popular 200 Duke for 2023. As part of this update, the KTM 200 Duke now gets an all-LED headlight – the same unit as seen on the larger-hearted 390 and 250 Duke models – and as a result, its price has risen by a little over Rs 3,100 to Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The headlight features 32 LEDs with 6 reflectors for the beam and an additional LED daytime running light. With this move, all KTM motorcycles in India with an engine displacement of 200 cc and above come with all-LED lighting as standard.

Also Read: New-Generation KTM Duke Mule Spied Testing

The rest of the 200 Duke package remains unchanged. Its 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine continues to put out a peak 25 bhp and 19.5 Nm of torque, and is paired to a six-speed transmission. Suspension duties are handled by a WP upside-down fork and a WP monoshock. The bike continues with its 300 mm front disc brake and 230 mm rear disc brake, and dual-channel ABS is standard.

Also Read: Upcoming KTM 390 Duke Spied In Production Guise

“The KTM 200 Duke is celebrated for its unique design, class-leading features, and exceptional Ready To Race performance. And that’s what makes it the dream bike for young KTM enthusiasts. This LED headlamp upgrade makes the motorcycle sharper & more premium than before. With this upgrade, we are continuing the revolution that was ushered in the performance biking segment when the KTM 200 Duke was first launched in India”, said Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Also Read: New KTM 200 Duke Spied Testing In India

The KTM 200 Duke rivals the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the Honda Hornet 2.0. KTM is also working on an all-new 200 Duke, which has been spied on test with a larger instruments display and an offset monoshock, and may be unveiled later in 2023.