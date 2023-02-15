New-Generation KTM Duke Mule Spied Testing

The smaller displacement KTM motorcycles are ready to get a complete makeover. A test mule for the KTM 125 Duke and/or the KTM 390 Duke has been spotted in Spain. We must also remind you that few test mules of the new-gen KTM naked motorcycles have been spied testing in India as well, in the last few months. These spy shots give us the clearest indication of how the new range of KTM Duke range could look like.

The design on the new range of small displacement KTM Duke motorcycles is more aggressive and draws inspiration from its elder sibling, the KTM 1290 Super Duke. The headlight design is very different and is sharper than before. Plus, the fuel tank now gets extensions as well along with a new bolt-on subframe. The motorcycle test mule gets USD fork up front and the rear mono-shock is likely to be offset as well, at least on the 390 Duke.

The swingarm on the test mule is a new Aluminium unit and the alloy wheels and the rims are likely to be lightweight and borrowed from its other siblings. The engine casing on the test mule seems to be different as well. The front disc brake is now mounted on the right and seems to be bigger in size than the one on the current model.

In terms of engine specifications, it is unclear whether the motor will be significantly refurbished and how it will be different from the current model. But yes, the new model will feature a new colour TFT display, with new layout and new menu and options.

The motorcycle is likely to be launched in the coming months and expect it to be launched at a revised price of about Rs. 3.5 lakh or so. The current model is priced at about Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: Motociclismo.it