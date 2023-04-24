Upcoming KTM 390 Duke Spied In Production Guise

The next generation KTM 390 Duke has been spied in its production guise for the first time. The bike will most likely receive significant cosmetic and tech updates. The new version of the bike has been on the cards for a while now, and this spy shot may be an indication that its launch is not too far away.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure X Launched; Priced At Rs. 2.80 Lakh

The photos of the 390 Duke show the bike in a new colour scheme, sporting a grey tank with orange and blue graphics. This paint job is already available on the 390 Adventure and RC 390 and is based on a colour scheme from the Duke 1290 Super-Duke R, sold in international markets. The design of the tank also seems edgier than the outgoing model and will likely be larger in size. On the hardware side, the photos also convey that the new 390 Duke will come with adjustable USDs. The rear unit will most likely consist of a non-adjustable monoshock. The new bike is also likely to feature an updated TFT display along with changes made to the kill switch and starter button.

In the current versions, the 390 Duke produces a peak power output of 42 bhp from its 373-cc engine. The latest iteration of the 390 Duke could likely feature power figures that are slightly higher. The engine will continue to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and will feature a quick-shifter and slipper clutch mechanism. The new bike will most likely carry a higher price tag than the outgoing model which currently retails at Rs 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Its rivals in the Indian market include the Honda CB300R, BMW G310 R and the Bajaj Dominar 400.

Image Source