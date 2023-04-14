  • Home
  • News
  • KTM 390 Adventure X Launched; Priced At Rs. 2.80 Lakh

KTM 390 Adventure X Launched; Priced At Rs. 2.80 Lakh

The KTM 390 Adventure X is the more affordable variant of the adventure bike, and it loses on a few features, like the TFT instrument console, traction control system, cornering ABS and quickshifter.
authorBy carandbike Team
14-Apr-23 11:03 PM IST
2023-KTM-390-Adventure-X-m1.jpg
Highlights
  • More affordable variant of KTM 390 Adventure
  • Misses out on riding modes, traction control and cornering ABS
  • Same engine and suspension; also gets slipper clutch

KTM India has launched the KTM 390 Adventure X, a more affordable variant of the KTM 390 Adventure to extend the customer base of one of India’s popular entry-level ADVs. Priced at Rs. 2.80 lakh (Ex-showroom), the 390 Adventure X is more than Rs. 50,000 cheaper than the regular KTM 390 Adventure. The 390 Adventure X is based on the same engine, chassis and suspension, but misses out on a few features and electronic systems of the regular 390 Adventure.

 

Also Read: 2022 KTM 390 Adventure With Riding Modes Launched At Rs. 3.28 Lakh

 

 

To make it more affordable, KTM India has removed some electronics from the X, like traction control, quickshifter and cornering ABS. The dual-channel ABS has been retained with the system being switchable on the rear wheel, and the slipper clutch is also retained. The full-colour TFT instrument console has been replaced with a LCD console, the same one as on the KTM 250 Adventure. The standard model gets the traction control system, riding modes, cornering ABS and standard quickshifter.

 

Like the regular variant, the 390 Adventure X is powered by the same 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine which puts out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is a high-revving engine, and for crawling off-road work, takes some getting used to, to keep it on the boil. But in our experience, the KTM 390 Adventure is still a great all-round ADV this side of the Rs. 5 lakh price bracket on sale in India.

 

More details are expected soon, possibly even introducing a few more variants, including one with a low seat option, and one with wire-spoked wheels and adjustable suspension. For adventure riders, KTM India seems to be going all out to woo riders seeking to tour, some off-road action, or both, into the KTM family. We for one, can’t wait to try out the new KTM 390 Adventure. For purists, the lack of the electronic aids won’t matter much, and the lower cost will certainly make the 390 Adventure X an attractive option.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Ford
Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
  • 25,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
32.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹71,669
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Mahindra TUV300 T8
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2017 Mahindra
TUV300 T8
  • 28,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,922
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Reserved

Reservation will be over on 17th April 5 AM

View Details
car
KTM 390 Adventure
Starts at ₹ 3.35 Lakh
0
8.3
10
c&b expert Rating

KTM Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner