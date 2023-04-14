KTM 390 Adventure X Launched; Priced At Rs. 2.80 Lakh

KTM India has launched the KTM 390 Adventure X, a more affordable variant of the KTM 390 Adventure to extend the customer base of one of India’s popular entry-level ADVs. Priced at Rs. 2.80 lakh (Ex-showroom), the 390 Adventure X is more than Rs. 50,000 cheaper than the regular KTM 390 Adventure. The 390 Adventure X is based on the same engine, chassis and suspension, but misses out on a few features and electronic systems of the regular 390 Adventure.

To make it more affordable, KTM India has removed some electronics from the X, like traction control, quickshifter and cornering ABS. The dual-channel ABS has been retained with the system being switchable on the rear wheel, and the slipper clutch is also retained. The full-colour TFT instrument console has been replaced with a LCD console, the same one as on the KTM 250 Adventure. The standard model gets the traction control system, riding modes, cornering ABS and standard quickshifter.

Like the regular variant, the 390 Adventure X is powered by the same 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine which puts out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is a high-revving engine, and for crawling off-road work, takes some getting used to, to keep it on the boil. But in our experience, the KTM 390 Adventure is still a great all-round ADV this side of the Rs. 5 lakh price bracket on sale in India.

More details are expected soon, possibly even introducing a few more variants, including one with a low seat option, and one with wire-spoked wheels and adjustable suspension. For adventure riders, KTM India seems to be going all out to woo riders seeking to tour, some off-road action, or both, into the KTM family. We for one, can’t wait to try out the new KTM 390 Adventure. For purists, the lack of the electronic aids won’t matter much, and the lower cost will certainly make the 390 Adventure X an attractive option.