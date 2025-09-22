logo

Bajaj Pulsar 150, RS200, NS200 Prices Reduced By Up To Rs 23,000

Key Highlights
  • The RS 200 gets the maximum benefit
  • Combined scheme includes insurance benefits too
  • Comprises most of the Pulsar models

Bajaj Auto has announced a festive offer on the entire entry-level Pulsar range, accompanied by the Government’s decision to reduce the GST rate on bikes below 350 cc. In addition to the savings from the GST reduction, Bajaj is offering cuts on processing fees and insurance, further adding to the overall benefit for buyers. which adds to the overall benefit for buyers.

Also Read: GST 2.0: KTM 160 Duke, RC 200, 250 Adventure Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 20,000

Bajaj Pulsar N 125 m2

Bajaj has rolled out what it calls the “Hattrick Offer,” bundling three perks for buyers: the full benefit of GST reductions, no processing fees, and added insurance benefits. The company has also released state-wise prices for the range, and in states such as Karnataka and West Bengal, buyers stand to save more.

Model NameGST Benefit

PF Savings +

Insurance

Total Savings
Pulsar 125Rs 8,488Rs 3,000Rs 11,488
NS125 Rs 16,597Rs 3,400Rs 19,997
Pulsar 150 Rs 11,348Rs 4,000Rs 15,348
NS160Rs 13,087Rs 4,600Rs 17,687
NS200Rs 13,985Rs 4,900Rs 18,885
RS200Rs 17,367Rs 6,100Rs 23,467

To put it in perspective, a customer in Karnataka purchasing a Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 could save up to Rs 23,467, which is the biggest benefit point in the lineup. Out of this, Rs 17,367 comes from the GST reduction, while the remaining Rs 6,100 is thanks to waived processing charges and insurance benefits.

Also Read: KTM 160 Duke: In Pictures

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 Launched In India At Rs 1 84 Lakh Gets Slipper Clutch New Digital Dash

Other Pulsar models are also part of the savings. For example, the Pulsar NS200 receives a GST-related reduction of Rs 13,985, along with an additional Rs 4,900 from waived charges and insurance benefits. This brings the overall savings on the bike to Rs 18,885.

Model

Ex-showroom Price

(pre-GST, Karnataka)

Total Savings

(including GST and

other benefits)

Pulsar 125Rs 93,376Rs 11,488
Pulsar NS125Rs 1.12 lakhRs 19,997
Pulsar 150Rs 1.22 lakhRs 15,348
Pulsar NS160Rs 1.29 lakhRs 17,687
Pulsar NS200Rs 1.43 lakhRs 18,885
Pulsar RS200Rs 1.85 lakhRs 23,467
