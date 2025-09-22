Bajaj Pulsar 150, RS200, NS200 Prices Reduced By Up To Rs 23,000

Bajaj Auto has announced a festive offer on the entire entry-level Pulsar range, accompanied by the Government’s decision to reduce the GST rate on bikes below 350 cc. In addition to the savings from the GST reduction, Bajaj is offering cuts on processing fees and insurance, further adding to the overall benefit for buyers. which adds to the overall benefit for buyers.

Bajaj has rolled out what it calls the “Hattrick Offer,” bundling three perks for buyers: the full benefit of GST reductions, no processing fees, and added insurance benefits. The company has also released state-wise prices for the range, and in states such as Karnataka and West Bengal, buyers stand to save more.

Model Name GST Benefit PF Savings + Insurance Total Savings Pulsar 125 Rs 8,488 Rs 3,000 Rs 11,488 NS125 Rs 16,597 Rs 3,400 Rs 19,997 Pulsar 150 Rs 11,348 Rs 4,000 Rs 15,348 NS160 Rs 13,087 Rs 4,600 Rs 17,687 NS200 Rs 13,985 Rs 4,900 Rs 18,885 RS200 Rs 17,367 Rs 6,100 Rs 23,467

To put it in perspective, a customer in Karnataka purchasing a Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 could save up to Rs 23,467, which is the biggest benefit point in the lineup. Out of this, Rs 17,367 comes from the GST reduction, while the remaining Rs 6,100 is thanks to waived processing charges and insurance benefits.

Other Pulsar models are also part of the savings. For example, the Pulsar NS200 receives a GST-related reduction of Rs 13,985, along with an additional Rs 4,900 from waived charges and insurance benefits. This brings the overall savings on the bike to Rs 18,885.