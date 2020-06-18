New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Variant Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 79,091

The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant will be the new top-end variant of the bike and in addition to the new seat, it gets additional features like a sporty belly pan and split grab rails instead of the single unit on the regular model.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat gets 3 colour options Black Silver, Black Red & Neon Green on Matte Black

Highlights

  • The Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat variant comes with disc brake as standard
  • The Pulsar 125 Split Seat also gets a belly pan and split grab rails
  • The 125 cc BS6 engine makes 11.6 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque

Bajaj Auto today launched a new split seat variant of its entry-level Pulsar 125 motorcycle in India, priced at ₹ 79,091 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike will come with a front disc brake as standard and it dearer by ₹ 3,597 compared to the single-seat disc brake Pulsar 125, and ₹ 8,096 more expensive than the single-seat drum brake variant. The bike also comes with few additional features like a sporty belly pan and split grab rails instead of the single unit on the regular model. The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat variant will be available in Neon Green (on Matte Black), Black Silver and Black Red colour options.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 125 First Ride Review

Bajaj Pulsar 125

69,997 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

p1i8m064

Compared to the single-seat disc brake Bajaj Pulsar 125, the new split seat variant is ₹ 3,597 more expensive

Commenting on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President, Bajaj Auto said, "We are excited to bring out a new Pulsar 125cc variant offering. Pulsar 125 launched in August last year, soon became one of the fastest-growing Pulsar variants with more than 1 lakh bikes sold within first 6 months of launch. The new Pulsar 125 Split Seat will attract premium commuter segment customers who have always wanted to buy a sporty motorcycle with outstanding performance, style, and thrill at an amazing price point. While the last few months have been testing times for both the industries and consumers alike, we hope the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant will re-ignite consumer interests and receive an equal amount of love, admiration and acceptance such as that of the Pulsar 125."

Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar 125 With Split Seat Spotted

u92hiu38

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat also comes with additional features like a sporty belly pan and split grab rails

Visually, the new BS6 Pulsar 125 split seat comes with a wolf-eyed headlamp cluster with twin pilot lamps and infinity twin-strip LED tail lamps. The bike also gets the signature 3D logos on the tank and the rear cowl, clip-on handlebars, and matching neon highlights on the black alloy wheels depending on the colour you choose. The bike also comes with 31 mm telescopic front forks, twin gas shock absorbers at the back and a pair of 17-inch wheels, shod in 80/100 section tyre upfront and 100/90 section rubber at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a single 240 mm disc up front and a 130 mm drum brake at the back.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Launched In India

0 Comments

The new Pulsar 125 Split Seat is powered by the same 125 cc BS6 compliant DTS-i engine that is tuned to make 11.6 bhp at 8500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.8 Nm at 6500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike tips the scales at 142 kg, making it the heaviest motorcycle in its class.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 125 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj
Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Alternatives

Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 68,900 - 72,400 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 67,857 - 72,557 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,300 - 70,800 *
Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
₹ 67,100 *
Hero Glamour Fi
Hero Glamour Fi
₹ 66,700 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 73,452 - 77,652 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 65,900 - 67,900 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 64,990 - 67,190 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 64,505 - 65,505 *
View More
x
Renault Triber Spotted In Europe For the First Time
Renault Triber Spotted In Europe For the First Time
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limo And GLA To Be Launched In Q4 2020
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limo And GLA To Be Launched In Q4 2020
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New-Generation Honda City Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch In July
New-Generation Honda City Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch In July
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities