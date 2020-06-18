Bajaj Auto today launched a new split seat variant of its entry-level Pulsar 125 motorcycle in India, priced at ₹ 79,091 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike will come with a front disc brake as standard and it dearer by ₹ 3,597 compared to the single-seat disc brake Pulsar 125, and ₹ 8,096 more expensive than the single-seat drum brake variant. The bike also comes with few additional features like a sporty belly pan and split grab rails instead of the single unit on the regular model. The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat variant will be available in Neon Green (on Matte Black), Black Silver and Black Red colour options.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 125 First Ride Review

Bajaj Pulsar 125 69,997 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Compared to the single-seat disc brake Bajaj Pulsar 125, the new split seat variant is ₹ 3,597 more expensive

Commenting on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President, Bajaj Auto said, "We are excited to bring out a new Pulsar 125cc variant offering. Pulsar 125 launched in August last year, soon became one of the fastest-growing Pulsar variants with more than 1 lakh bikes sold within first 6 months of launch. The new Pulsar 125 Split Seat will attract premium commuter segment customers who have always wanted to buy a sporty motorcycle with outstanding performance, style, and thrill at an amazing price point. While the last few months have been testing times for both the industries and consumers alike, we hope the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant will re-ignite consumer interests and receive an equal amount of love, admiration and acceptance such as that of the Pulsar 125."

Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar 125 With Split Seat Spotted

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat also comes with additional features like a sporty belly pan and split grab rails

Visually, the new BS6 Pulsar 125 split seat comes with a wolf-eyed headlamp cluster with twin pilot lamps and infinity twin-strip LED tail lamps. The bike also gets the signature 3D logos on the tank and the rear cowl, clip-on handlebars, and matching neon highlights on the black alloy wheels depending on the colour you choose. The bike also comes with 31 mm telescopic front forks, twin gas shock absorbers at the back and a pair of 17-inch wheels, shod in 80/100 section tyre upfront and 100/90 section rubber at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a single 240 mm disc up front and a 130 mm drum brake at the back.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Launched In India

The new Pulsar 125 Split Seat is powered by the same 125 cc BS6 compliant DTS-i engine that is tuned to make 11.6 bhp at 8500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.8 Nm at 6500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike tips the scales at 142 kg, making it the heaviest motorcycle in its class.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.