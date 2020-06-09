New Cars and Bikes in India

Updated Bajaj Pulsar 125 With Split Seat Spotted

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon now gets updates in form of a split seat and split grab-rails. The motorcycle is expected to be priced at around Rs. 80,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The motorcycle seen here will be the top-spec BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 model

Highlights

  • The Bajaj Pulsar 125 now gets split seats and split grab-rails
  • The bike also gets a new belly pan and revised graphics
  • The engine specifications stay the same on the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Auto had launched the BS6 Pulsar 125 Neon in April 2020. The drum brake variant of the BS6 Pulsar 125 is priced at ₹ 69,997 while the disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 74,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Now, the smallest member of the Pulsar family gets cosmetic updates in form a split seat and split grab-rails. The motorcycle also gets a new belly pan and revised graphics as part of the update. The split seat and the split grab-rail give the motorcycle a sporty look indeed. The new belly pan makes for a nice addition as well. The badges on the motorcycle have been revised as well. The motorcycle is essentially a top-spec model in the Pulsar 125 Neon range and is expected to be priced at about ₹ 80,000 (ex-showroom). In that case, the on-road price could come to about ₹ 96,000.

(The Pulsar 125 now gets split seat, split grab-rails, a new belly pan and revised graphics)

The BS6 Pulsar 125 now gets a fuel injected 124.4 cc engine. It makes 11.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and the peak torque output 11 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. There is a counter-balancer as well, which makes the engine smoother even at higher RPMs. Plus, there is a primary kick feature in the gearbox which allows the rider to start the motorcycle in any gear by just pulling the clutch in. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 140 kg which is among the heaviest in the 125 cc segment. The Pulsar 125 is one of the most powerful 125 cc bike in the segment, with the exception of KTM 125 Duke of course.

The Pulsar 125 has its rivals in the Honda SP Shine and the Hero Glamour. The KTM 125 Duke is the king of the 125 cc segment but it is significantly more expensive than the Bajaj Pulsar 125.

Image Source: Patna Bikes

