Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat: All You Need To Know

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 with split-seat was launched in India at a price of ₹ 79,091. It is essentially a top-spec model in the Pulsar 125 Neon range and gets a dose of added sportiness thanks to subtle cosmetic updates and design cues. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is one of the most powerful 125 cc bikes in India and apart from updates to the look, the mechanicals stay the same. We tell you about everything you need to know about the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 with split seats.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 125 With Split Seats Launched In India

Bajaj Pulsar 125 69,997 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Cosmetic Updates

(The Pulsar 125 now gets split seat, split grab-rails, a new belly pan and revised graphics)

The Pulsar 125 now gets a split seat and split grab-rails, adding to the sporty quotient. The motorcycle also gets a new belly pan and revised graphics as part of the update. The split seat and the split grab-rail give the motorcycle a sporty look indeed. The new belly pan makes for a nice addition as well. The badges on the motorcycle have been revised as well. The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat variant gets three colour schemes, which are Neon Green (on Matte Black), Black Silver and Black Red colour.

Engine Specifications

(The 125 cc engine makes 11.6 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The Pulsar 125 is one of the most powerful 125 bikes in India)

The BS6 Pulsar 125 now gets a fuel injected 124.4 cc engine making 11.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm. The peak torque output is 10.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine gets a counter-balancer as well, which makes the engine smoother even at higher RPMs. Plus, there is a primary kick feature in the gearbox which allows the rider to start the motorcycle in any gear by just pulling the clutch in. There is a 5-speed gearbox on offer.

Cycle Parts

(The Bajaj Pulsar 125 with split seat gets a 240 mm disc brake as standard)

The Pulsar 125 gets a 240 mm disc up front as standard and a 130 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle is suspended on telescopic forks up front and gets twin shock absorbers at the rear. With a kerb weight of 142 kg, the Pulsar 125 is one of the heaviest 125 cc bikes in India.

Pricing and Rivals

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 with a split seat gets just one variant, which is priced at ₹ 79,091 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Pulsar 125 range starts at ₹ 70,995, for the base drum brake variant. In terms of rivals, it goes up against the Honda SP125 and the Hero Glamour. The KTM 125 Duke is there too, but in terms of pricing, it is significantly higher. The specifications and equipment is higher too.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.