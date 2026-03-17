Audi SQ8 Launched In India At Rs 1.78 Crore

Audi India has launched the SQ8 in the country at Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom, introductory). The SQ8 expands the brand’s flagship Q8 lineup, which previously consisted of the standard Q8 (1.13 crore) and the range-topping RS Q8 (Rs 2.34 crore). Positioned between the two, the SQ8 brings additional performance along with subtle design updates compared to the standard model.

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Powering the SQ8 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine churning out 507 bhp, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. For context, the RS Q8 uses the same engine in a higher state of tune, producing 640 bhp, while the standard Q8 is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 belting out 340 bhp. Audi claims the SQ8 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds, with the top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Visually, the SQ8 retains the coupe-SUV silhouette of the Q8 but introduces sportier styling cues and silver detailing across the body. At the front, it gets a large single-frame grille with a more detailed insert pattern and a thicker surround, flanked by sharp LED headlamps. The front bumper features larger air intakes with contrasting silver accents, giving the SUV a more aggressive appearance.



The Audi SQ8 is offered in eight colour options: Ascari Blue, Mythos Black, Daytona Grey, Glacier White, Chili Red, Waitomo Blue, Satellite Silver, and Sakhir Gold.

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In profile, the sloping roofline and pronounced wheel arches remain, while the SQ8 stands out with 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels as standard and S badging on the front fenders. Darker exterior accents around the window line and lower body sections further set it apart from the regular Q8. At the rear, the full-width LED light bar stretches across the tailgate. The bumper integrates quad exhaust outlets along with a diffuser-style insert.

Inside, the cabin follows Audi’s familiar layout with a wide horizontal dashboard design. The interior features leather and Alcantara upholstery, along with S badges on the seats and steering wheel. The SQ8 also gets Audi’s twin-screen MMI infotainment setup and a 12.3-inch digital driver display with S-specific graphics. It also gets S badges on the headrest. Other features include a Bang & Olufsen audio system, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory function, while the safety suite includes a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, disc brakes on all wheels and level-2 ADAS, among others.

The Audi SQ8, priced at Rs 1.78 crore, sits between the Audi Q8 and the Audi RS Q8 in the lineup. It is Rs 65 lakh more expensive than the standard Q8 (Rs 1.13 crore), while being Rs 56 lakh more affordable than the full-blown RS Q8 (Rs 2.34 crore).



All prices ex-showroom