car&bike Awards 2026: Audi RS Q8 Performance Wins Luxury Upgrade Of The Year

In the 20th edition of the car&bike Awards, the Audi RS Q8 Performance was awarded Luxury Upgrade of the Year title. The company's flagship performance SUV went through some substantial changes in the year 2025, helping the SUV stand out even among the new car launches in the luxury space. However, the competition was not easy for the RSQ8 as it had to go up against some strong contenders, namely – the Mercedes-Benz G450d, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

While the RS Q8 was always an impressive machine, with this iteration of the SUV, Audi brought in the more powerful ‘Performance’ variant to the Indian shores, and that’s what makes it special.

As part of the upgrades, the RS Q8 gets a revised front bumper, new single-frame grille, tweaked headlamps, and 23-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it features front massage seats, a head-up display, 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, and heated rear seats.

The RS Q8 Performance is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 producing 631 bhp and 850 Nm. It does 0–100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph, extendable to 305 kmph with an optional package. It also holds the Nürburgring Nordschleife record for the fastest production SUV, with a lap time of 7:36.698.