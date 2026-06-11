Norton Atlas And Atlas GT Specifications, Features and Details Revealed

Norton Motorcycles has unveiled the all-new Atlas and Atlas GT, expanding its portfolio into the middleweight adventure and sport-touring segments. Developed as part of the company's ongoing resurgence strategy, the two motorcycles share a common platform but cater to different riding styles. The Atlas is targeted towards riders seeking adventure with greater versatility across varying terrain; meanwhile, the Atlas GT is targeted at motorists who are looking at a motorcycle with road-biased touring performance. While the prices for the motorcycles have been announced for the UK markets, the bikes will also be launched in India in the coming months. The company has just revealed the specifications, features and details of the upcoming motorcycles.

Powertrain

Powering both motorcycles is a newly developed 585cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft. The engine produces 69 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 57.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Norton says the powertrain has been engineered to deliver strong low- and mid-range performance while retaining a lively top-end character.

On the technical front, the engine incorporates several premium engineering solutions, including atmospheric plasma spray-coated cylinder bores, twin oil pumps, a high-flow cooling system, knock sensor technology and a protected air intake design aimed at improving durability in demanding conditions. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox paired with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

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Chassis and Cycle Parts

Both motorcycles share the same high-strength steel trellis frame that uses the engine as a stressed member. Norton claims wet weights of 188 kg for the Atlas and 192 kg for the Atlas Apex, which puts the motorcycles in the competitive space amongst the other motorcycles in the middleweight segment.

The Atlas and Atlas GT feature fully-adjustable KYB suspension at both ends. Up front is a 43 mm upside-down fork with compression and rebound adjustment, while the rear uses a fully adjustable monoshock with hydraulic preload adjustment. Suspension travel is different between the two models. The adventure-focused Atlas comes with 180 mm of travel at both ends to better cope with rough roads and light off-road riding, whereas the road-focused Atlas GT gets a shorter 140 mm setup that emphasises road handling and touring comfort.

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Furthermore, wheel sizes also differentiate the two motorcycles. The Atlas uses a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheel combination for enhanced versatility, while the Atlas GT adopts 17-inch wheels at both ends to deliver sharper steering response and access to a wider range of road-focused tyres.

Braking duties are handled by dual semi-floating 310 mm front discs paired with radial-mounted calipers, while a 270 mm rear disc takes care of stopping power at the rear. Norton says the system has been tuned to provide strong and predictable braking performance across varying riding conditions. Higher-spec Apex variants further enhance the braking package with electronic combined braking and a vehicle hold function designed to assist riders on inclines.

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Electronics Package

Both motorcycles are equipped with a Bosch six-axis Inertia Measurement Unit (IMU), enabling lean-sensitive rider aids. The electronics suite includes cornering ABS, cornering traction control and cornering cruise control. Riders also get five riding modes, wheelie control, rear-wheel slide control and hill-hold assist.

The Atlas and Atlas GT feature an 8-inch TFT touchscreen display that serves as the central hub for vehicle information and connectivity functions. The display supports integrated navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, ride data monitoring and smartphone integration through the Norton Rider App.

Additional features include keyless ignition, USB-C charging, over-the-air software updates and service reminders. Top-spec Apex variants also benefit from tyre pressure monitoring, heated grips, adjustable windscreens and additional touring-focused equipment.

Moving to lighting, the setup is all LED, featuring twin projector headlamps, signature daytime running lights and integrated indicators housed within the handguards. Apex variants add cornering lights and puddle lamps for improved visibility in low-light conditions.

Ergonomics

Norton has paid significant attention to rider comfort and long-distance usability. The Atlas features an 845 mm seat height and increased ground clearance for off-road use, while the Atlas GT's lower 815 mm seat height improves accessibility and confidence on the road.

Norton has made use of computational fluid dynamics and wind-tunnel testing to improve wind protection and reduce rider fatigue. The bikes are equipped with adjustable hand levers, tapered aluminium handlebars and integrated luggage mounting provisions, further reinforcing their touring credentials.