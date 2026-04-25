Audi Unveiled E7X Electric SUV Under AUDI Sub-Brand; Claims 750km Range

Audi has revealed the new AUDI E7X at Auto China 2026, marking the second production model under its China-focused AUDI sub-brand developed with SAIC Motor. The E7X is a large all-electric premium SUV built specifically for the Chinese market and follows the earlier AUDI E5 Sportback as the sub-brand is on a model offensive.

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At 5,049mm long with a 3,060mm wheelbase, the E7X sits firmly in full-size SUV territory. Audi says it ‘blends German engineering with China’s fast-moving digital ecosystem’. Power comes from a 900-volt electrical architecture with two versions on offer. Buyers can choose a 300kW (400bhp) rear-wheel-drive model or a 500kW (670bhp) quattro all-wheel-drive version. The latter delivers 0-100kph in 3.9 seconds.

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Battery options include 100kWh and 109kWh packs. Audi claims the larger battery can deliver more than 750km of range on the CLTC cycle. And fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent takes just 13 minutes.

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When it comes to the cabin, the E7X goes heavy on rear-seat luxury. Highlights include zero-gravity seats, a 21.4-inch rear entertainment screen that folds down from the roof, a 26-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic roof with variable tint, and AI-powered voice assistant technology co-developed with ByteDance. The cabin will be offered in both five-seat family and four-seat executive layouts. The latter gets reclining rear lounge seats with massage, footrests and aviation-style comfort features.

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On the tech front, the E7X gets lidar-based driver assistance developed with Momenta. It supports urban and highway-assisted driving, along with advanced parking functions designed for crowded Chinese cities.

Audi says the E7X will go on sale in China in the first half of 2026. A third AUDI-branded EV sedan is expected in 2027