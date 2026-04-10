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Triumph 350 Range First Ride Review: More Affordable, More Refined, Still Fun?

Janak Sorap
Janak Sorap
5 mins read
Apr 10, 2026, 10:10 AM
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Triumph 350 Range First Ride Review: More Affordable, More Refined, Still Fun?
Key Highlights
  • New 349cc engine is smoother, more refined with reduced vibrations.
  • Slight drop in power, but better usability and linear performance.
  • Lower GST brings significant price reduction across the range.

With the recent revision in GST rates impacting motorcycles above 350cc, manufacturers have been forced to rethink their strategy — and Triumph has responded in an interesting way. Instead of passing on the price hike to customers, the brand has downsized its entire 400 range to 350cc, making the motorcycles more accessible on paper. But beyond the numbers and pricing, what also matters is how this change translates on the road. To find out, we spent some time riding the updated Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in Pune to understand whether the smaller engine has taken away from the experience or quietly made it better.

Triumph 350 Speed Scrambler 3

What has changed?

Visually, there is very little to distinguish the new motorcycles from the earlier versions, apart from the updated TR Series badging that no longer mentions “400”. The real changes lie within the engine.

While the bore remains unchanged, the stroke has been reduced from 64 mm to 56.6 mm. In addition, Triumph has reworked the combustion chamber, camshaft profile and valve timing, resulting in a revised power and torque curve. On paper, the differences seem modest. Power is down by roughly 2 bhp, while peak torque sees a reduction of about 5 Nm. Interestingly, the redline has increased by 500 rpm, hinting at a slightly freer-revving nature.

Triumph 350 Speed Scrambler 20

400s Vs 350s – POWERTRAIN OUTPUT COMPARISON

T4SPEED 400SCRAMBLER 400 XTHRUXTON 400
OLDNEWOLDNEWOLDNEWOLDNEW
PEAK POWER30.58 bhp @ 7,000 rpm28.60 bhp @ 7,500 rpm39.45 bhp @ 8,000 rpm36.49 bhp @ 8,500 rpm39.45 bhp @ 8,000 rpm36.49 bhp @ 8,500 rpm41.43 bhp @ 9,000 rpm39.45 bhp @ 8,750 rpm
PEAK TORQUE 36 Nm @ 5,000 rpm31Nm@ 5,500 rpm37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm37.5 Nm @ 7,500 rpm32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
0-60 kmph (seconds)3.33.53.03.12.93.32.93.6
0-100 kmph (seconds)8.99.67.48.17.48.87.58.3
RATED TOP SPEED (kmph)141.4137.0148.7147146.5144161157

Triumph 350 Speed Scrambler 24

What remains unchanged?

Beyond the engine, very little has changed on the updated motorcycles. In terms of design, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X remain identical to their earlier versions, with no visual alterations to how they look or feel. The overall build quality and fit-and-finish continue to be at the same premium level that Triumph has consistently delivered across its portfolio.

Triumph 350 Speed Scrambler 26

Mechanically too, the motorcycles remain untouched — the chassis, swingarm and overall weight are unchanged, as are the cycle parts including the suspension, brakes, wheels and tyres. Apart from the revised engine and its associated changes, the core package remains exactly as it was before. A detailed specification comparison between the new 350cc versions and the earlier 400cc models are provided in the table below.

TRIUMPH 350s, NO CHANGE FROM THE 400s

400cc/350ccSpeed T4Speed 400Scrambler 400 XScrambler 400 XCThruxton 400
Front suspensionTelescopicUSDUSDUSDUSD
Rear suspensionMonoshockMonoshockMonoshockMonoshockMonoshock
Ground clearance (mm)170164195195158
Saddle height (mm)806803835835795
Kerb weight (kg)180179185190183
Fuel tank (litres)1313131313
Tyre size - Front110/70-R17110/80-R17100/90-R19100/90-R19 Tubeless spoke110/70-R17
Tyre size - Rear140/70-R17150/70-R17140/80-R17140/80-R17 Tubeless spoke150/60-R17

Triumph 350 Speed Scrambler 6

How is it to ride?

While the numbers suggest a compromise, out in the real-world, the ride experience tells a slightly different story.

The new 350cc motor feels more refined, with reduced vibrations across the rev range. The power delivery is smoother and more linear, as opposed to the slightly peaky and eager nature of the earlier 400cc version. Acceleration off the line remains brisk, and roll-on performance continues to be strong and consistent through the gears, with only a marginal drop in top-end performance.

Triumph 350 Speed Scrambler 4

On the Speed 400, this translates to a motorcycle that feels just as lively as before, but significantly easier to manage. Whether riding in the city or cruising on the highway, the bike now feels more composed and predictable. Those familiar with the earlier version of the motorcycle might miss the sharp, immediate burst of power, but the improved refinement and usability make the new engine better suited for everyday riding as well as longer journeys.

Triumph 350 Speed Scrambler 7

The Scrambler 400 X follows a similar pattern. The smoother delivery and reduced vibrations enhance overall rideability, making it more approachable and comfortable over longer distances. However, given its scrambler’s character, the slight reduction in punch may be more noticeable here, again especially for riders who have experienced the older 400cc version. That said, for most new buyers, the difference is unlikely to be a deal-breaker.

Triumph 350 Speed Scrambler 30

Efficiency, Pricing and Ownership benefits

One of the advantages of the downsized engine is improved efficiency. Triumph claims a marginal increase in fuel economy of around 2–3 kmpl. While this will need to confirm this through a proper fuel efficiency test, once we get the bikes are a longer duration. However, it is an improvement particularly for those planning to use these motorcycles for daily commutes or touring.

More importantly, the reduction in engine capacity brings the motorcycles into a lower GST bracket. The tax rate drops from around 40 per cent to 18 per cent, resulting in more attractive pricing across the range.

Triumph 350 Speed Scrambler 33

NEW PRICELIST OF THE RANGE

SPEED T4SPEED 400SCRAMBLER 400 XSCRAMBLER 400 XCTHRUXTON 400
PRICE (ex-showroom)₹1.95L₹2.32L₹2.59L₹2.89L₹2.65L
SAVINGS~ ₹10,000~ ₹17,300~ ₹21,300~ ₹17,800~ ₹21,600
Triumph 350 Speed Scrambler 2

Verdict

The shift from 400cc to 350cc might initially sound like a step back, but in reality, it feels more like a thoughtful refinement of an already strong package.

The new engines are smoother, more refined and easier to live with, without significantly compromising on performance. For most riders, especially those using the motorcycle daily or for touring, these improvements outweigh the slight drop in outright performance.

Combined with the more accessible pricing, the updated Triumph range now makes an even stronger case for itself. In fact, this change doesn’t dilute the experience — it expands the appeal, making these motorcycles more usable, more efficient and ultimately, more relevant for a wider set of riders.

# 350cc Triumph# 350cc Speed 400 performance# 350cc Scrambler 400 X performance# 350cc Speed 400 review# 350cc Speed 400 ride# 350cc Speed 400 acceleration# 350cc Speed 400 specifications# 350cc Scrabler 400 X# 350cc Scrabler 400 X performance# 350cc Scrabler 400 X review# 350cc Scrabler 400 X ride# 350cc Scrabler 400 X price# 350cc Speed 400 price# Bike Reviews# Bikes# bike-review# Two Wheelers# Cover Story# carandbike daily

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