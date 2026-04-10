Triumph 350 Range First Ride Review: More Affordable, More Refined, Still Fun?
- New 349cc engine is smoother, more refined with reduced vibrations.
- Slight drop in power, but better usability and linear performance.
- Lower GST brings significant price reduction across the range.
With the recent revision in GST rates impacting motorcycles above 350cc, manufacturers have been forced to rethink their strategy — and Triumph has responded in an interesting way. Instead of passing on the price hike to customers, the brand has downsized its entire 400 range to 350cc, making the motorcycles more accessible on paper. But beyond the numbers and pricing, what also matters is how this change translates on the road. To find out, we spent some time riding the updated Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in Pune to understand whether the smaller engine has taken away from the experience or quietly made it better.
What has changed?
Visually, there is very little to distinguish the new motorcycles from the earlier versions, apart from the updated TR Series badging that no longer mentions “400”. The real changes lie within the engine.
While the bore remains unchanged, the stroke has been reduced from 64 mm to 56.6 mm. In addition, Triumph has reworked the combustion chamber, camshaft profile and valve timing, resulting in a revised power and torque curve. On paper, the differences seem modest. Power is down by roughly 2 bhp, while peak torque sees a reduction of about 5 Nm. Interestingly, the redline has increased by 500 rpm, hinting at a slightly freer-revving nature.
400s Vs 350s – POWERTRAIN OUTPUT COMPARISON
|T4
|SPEED 400
|SCRAMBLER 400 X
|THRUXTON 400
|OLD
|NEW
|OLD
|NEW
|OLD
|NEW
|OLD
|NEW
|PEAK POWER
|30.58 bhp @ 7,000 rpm
|28.60 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
|39.45 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|36.49 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
|39.45 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|36.49 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
|41.43 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
|39.45 bhp @ 8,750 rpm
|PEAK TORQUE
|36 Nm @ 5,000 rpm
|31Nm@ 5,500 rpm
|37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|37.5 Nm @ 7,500 rpm
|32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|0-60 kmph (seconds)
|3.3
|3.5
|3.0
|3.1
|2.9
|3.3
|2.9
|3.6
|0-100 kmph (seconds)
|8.9
|9.6
|7.4
|8.1
|7.4
|8.8
|7.5
|8.3
|RATED TOP SPEED (kmph)
|141.4
|137.0
|148.7
|147
|146.5
|144
|161
|157
What remains unchanged?
Beyond the engine, very little has changed on the updated motorcycles. In terms of design, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X remain identical to their earlier versions, with no visual alterations to how they look or feel. The overall build quality and fit-and-finish continue to be at the same premium level that Triumph has consistently delivered across its portfolio.
Mechanically too, the motorcycles remain untouched — the chassis, swingarm and overall weight are unchanged, as are the cycle parts including the suspension, brakes, wheels and tyres. Apart from the revised engine and its associated changes, the core package remains exactly as it was before. A detailed specification comparison between the new 350cc versions and the earlier 400cc models are provided in the table below.
TRIUMPH 350s, NO CHANGE FROM THE 400s
|400cc/350cc
|Speed T4
|Speed 400
|Scrambler 400 X
|Scrambler 400 XC
|Thruxton 400
|Front suspension
|Telescopic
|USD
|USD
|USD
|USD
|Rear suspension
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Ground clearance (mm)
|170
|164
|195
|195
|158
|Saddle height (mm)
|806
|803
|835
|835
|795
|Kerb weight (kg)
|180
|179
|185
|190
|183
|Fuel tank (litres)
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Tyre size - Front
|110/70-R17
|110/80-R17
|100/90-R19
|100/90-R19 Tubeless spoke
|110/70-R17
|Tyre size - Rear
|140/70-R17
|150/70-R17
|140/80-R17
|140/80-R17 Tubeless spoke
|150/60-R17
How is it to ride?
While the numbers suggest a compromise, out in the real-world, the ride experience tells a slightly different story.
The new 350cc motor feels more refined, with reduced vibrations across the rev range. The power delivery is smoother and more linear, as opposed to the slightly peaky and eager nature of the earlier 400cc version. Acceleration off the line remains brisk, and roll-on performance continues to be strong and consistent through the gears, with only a marginal drop in top-end performance.
On the Speed 400, this translates to a motorcycle that feels just as lively as before, but significantly easier to manage. Whether riding in the city or cruising on the highway, the bike now feels more composed and predictable. Those familiar with the earlier version of the motorcycle might miss the sharp, immediate burst of power, but the improved refinement and usability make the new engine better suited for everyday riding as well as longer journeys.
The Scrambler 400 X follows a similar pattern. The smoother delivery and reduced vibrations enhance overall rideability, making it more approachable and comfortable over longer distances. However, given its scrambler’s character, the slight reduction in punch may be more noticeable here, again especially for riders who have experienced the older 400cc version. That said, for most new buyers, the difference is unlikely to be a deal-breaker.
Efficiency, Pricing and Ownership benefits
One of the advantages of the downsized engine is improved efficiency. Triumph claims a marginal increase in fuel economy of around 2–3 kmpl. While this will need to confirm this through a proper fuel efficiency test, once we get the bikes are a longer duration. However, it is an improvement particularly for those planning to use these motorcycles for daily commutes or touring.
More importantly, the reduction in engine capacity brings the motorcycles into a lower GST bracket. The tax rate drops from around 40 per cent to 18 per cent, resulting in more attractive pricing across the range.
NEW PRICELIST OF THE RANGE
|SPEED T4
|SPEED 400
|SCRAMBLER 400 X
|SCRAMBLER 400 XC
|THRUXTON 400
|PRICE (ex-showroom)
|₹1.95L
|₹2.32L
|₹2.59L
|₹2.89L
|₹2.65L
|SAVINGS
|~ ₹10,000
|~ ₹17,300
|~ ₹21,300
|~ ₹17,800
|~ ₹21,600
Verdict
The shift from 400cc to 350cc might initially sound like a step back, but in reality, it feels more like a thoughtful refinement of an already strong package.
The new engines are smoother, more refined and easier to live with, without significantly compromising on performance. For most riders, especially those using the motorcycle daily or for touring, these improvements outweigh the slight drop in outright performance.
Combined with the more accessible pricing, the updated Triumph range now makes an even stronger case for itself. In fact, this change doesn’t dilute the experience — it expands the appeal, making these motorcycles more usable, more efficient and ultimately, more relevant for a wider set of riders.
Research More on Triumph Speed 400
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