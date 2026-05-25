Honda ADV 160 design patented in India

Honda has filed a design patent for the ADV 160 in India. This comes shortly after the brand patented the WN7 electric motorcycle and the Airblade maxi-scooter in the country.

Globally, the ADV 160 is positioned as a more rugged alternative to conventional maxi-scooters. The design features a tall windscreen, sharp bodywork, long-travel suspension setup and semi-block pattern tyres.

Also Read: Honda Air Blade Design Patented In India

The ADV 160 is powered by a 157cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine churning out 16 bhp and 14.7 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

Suspension duties are handled by a 31 mm telescopic front fork and twin rear shocks. The braking setup includes a 240 mm front disc brake with ABS and a rear drum brake. The scooter rides on a 14-inch front wheel and a 13-inch rear wheel.

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In terms of dimensions, the ADV 160 gets a wheelbase of 1,323 mm, while seat height stands at 780 mm. The scooter tips the scale at 133 kg, while the fuel tank capacity is rated at nearly 8 litres.

At this stage, Honda has only patented the scooter’s design, which could simply be part of its regular intellectual property protection exercise. However, if Honda does decide to launch the ADV 160 here, it would enter a relatively niche segment that currently has limited options. At present, the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160 are among the few underbone-style scooters in the 150cc-plus category in India.

Moreover, the premium maxi-scooter segment has steadily started gaining attention in India, and the ADV 160 could potentially help Honda strengthen its presence.