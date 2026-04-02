Honda CBR650R, CB650R And X-ADV Delisted From India Website

Honda has delisted three of its premium offerings – the CBR650R, CB650R and X-ADV – from its India website. This essentially follows the usual approach of the brand bringing in limited units for select big-capacity motorcycles under its BigWing network.

Honda typically allocates a fixed number of units for such models in India, and once these are sold out, bookings are closed, and the motorcycles are removed from the official website. The delisting of the three models suggests that the allocated stock has likely been exhausted.

The updated CBR650R and CB650R were launched in India in January 2025. After the GST 2.0 effect, the motorcycles were priced at Rs 11.16 lakh and Rs 10.30 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Both models are powered by inline-four engines and feature Honda’s new e-clutch technology.

The X-ADV is an adventure-focused maxi-scooter with a 745 cc parallel-twin engine and was introduced in May 2025 at Rs 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the 650 twins, it was also brought to India in limited numbers.

A similar approach was taken by the brand in 2025, when the company also delisted models such as the CBR1000RR-R SP and the Rebel 500 after their initial allocation was sold out. Honda's big bike portfolio currently consists of the NX500, Hornet 750, XL 750 Transalp, Hornet 1000 SP and the flagship GoldWing Tour.

While there is no official confirmation yet, the CBR650R and CB650R, especially, could return in the Indian market, potentially later this year or in early 2027.