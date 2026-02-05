Honda Dio 125 X-Edition, Shine 125 Limited Edition Launched

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched new special editions of the Dio 125 scooter and Shine 125 motorcycle. Called the Dio 125 X-Edition and Shine 125 Special Edition, the two models are priced at Rs 87,733 and Rs 86,211 (ex-showroom), respectively, and feature unique special-edition colourways and graphics compared to the standard models.

Also read: Honda Patents Steering Assist Tech For Motorcycles







Starting with the Dio 125 X-Edition, the scooter gets a new dual-tone Pearl Siren Blue and Pearl Deep Ground Grey colour scheme, along with X-Edition specific body graphics and Mat-Frash coloured alloy wheels. Honda says that the special edition is aimed at Gen Z and young riders who want to ‘project confidence and individuality’. At Rs 87,733 (ex-showroom), the special edition costs about Rs 1,000 more than the Dio 125 standard and gets similar features such as all LED lighting, TFT instrument cluster, engine idle stop/start system and USB Type-C charging socket.

Also Read: Honda Motorcycles Unveils New Branding For Flagship, Electric Range





Moving to the Shine 125 Limited Edition, the special edition motorcycle also gets an edition-specific livery, though the base Pearl Siren Blue colour is shared with the standard Shine 125. The special edition can also be identified by its pyrite-brown alloy wheels, compared to the standard motorcycle’s black-painted units. At Rs 86,211 (ex-showroom), the special edition Rs 1,000 more than the Shine 125 Disc while offering the same features.

Also Read: EICMA 2025: Honda CB1000GT Sport Tourer Revealed

Mechanically, neither model gets any changes from their standard counterparts.