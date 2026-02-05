Honda Dio 125 X-Edition, Shine 125 Limited Edition Launched
- Dio 125 X-Edition costs Rs 1,000 more than Dio 125 STD
- Shine 125 Limited Edition priced Rs 1,000 higher than Shine 125 Disc
- Neither model gets any mechanical changes
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched new special editions of the Dio 125 scooter and Shine 125 motorcycle. Called the Dio 125 X-Edition and Shine 125 Special Edition, the two models are priced at Rs 87,733 and Rs 86,211 (ex-showroom), respectively, and feature unique special-edition colourways and graphics compared to the standard models.
Starting with the Dio 125 X-Edition, the scooter gets a new dual-tone Pearl Siren Blue and Pearl Deep Ground Grey colour scheme, along with X-Edition specific body graphics and Mat-Frash coloured alloy wheels. Honda says that the special edition is aimed at Gen Z and young riders who want to ‘project confidence and individuality’. At Rs 87,733 (ex-showroom), the special edition costs about Rs 1,000 more than the Dio 125 standard and gets similar features such as all LED lighting, TFT instrument cluster, engine idle stop/start system and USB Type-C charging socket.
Moving to the Shine 125 Limited Edition, the special edition motorcycle also gets an edition-specific livery, though the base Pearl Siren Blue colour is shared with the standard Shine 125. The special edition can also be identified by its pyrite-brown alloy wheels, compared to the standard motorcycle’s black-painted units. At Rs 86,211 (ex-showroom), the special edition Rs 1,000 more than the Shine 125 Disc while offering the same features.
Mechanically, neither model gets any changes from their standard counterparts.
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 5, 2026Honda Dio 125 X-Edition, Shine 125 Limited Edition LaunchedBoth special editions get a variant-specific colour scheme and graphics.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Feb 5, 2026Tata Punch EV Facelift To Be Launched On February 20The electric version of Tata’s SUV-esque hatchback will be launched on February 20, 2026, and, like the petrol-powered version, it will receive a range of visual and feature upgrades.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 5, 2026Hyundai i20 Line-Up Now Starts At Rs 5.99 LakhThree variants of the Hyundai i20 have received a price rejig – Era, Magna and Magna Executive.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 5, 2026New Mercedes-Benz V-Class India Launch On March 3The V-class is set to return to the Indian market in Extra Long Wheelbase guise and is likely to be a CBU import.2 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Feb 4, 2026Skoda Kylaq Crosses 50,000 Units Sales MilestoneThe Kylaq has been the brand’s best-selling car, which has led to Skoda Auto India’s best-ever sales performance in 2025.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Feb 4, 2026Volkswagen Tayron R-Line’s Pre-Bookings Open For Rs. 51,000Customers can pre-book the SUV for a token of Rs. 51,000; however, the price announcement will take place sometime later in February 2026.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 4, 2026Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Sensible Flagship For IndiaVolkswagen has introduced a made-in-India flagship SUV that offers space, comfort, performance, and German driving finesse in a practical three-row package. But is the Tayron R-Line good enough?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 2, 2026TVS NTorq 150 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better & More Efficient!We test the new TVS NTorq 150 out in the real world to get a sense of what it offers in terms of performance, dynamics and fuel economy.7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 21, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Review: New Turbo Engine; Same Old SoulWith the update, the Tata Punch facelift retains its character of being a healthy runabout, which is perfect for Indian roads. But have these changes made it any better?7 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 17, 2026Bajaj Chetak C25 First Ride Review: Basic, Likeable E-Scooter For First-Time RidersThe Chetak C25, in quite a few ways, is poles apart from the larger and more powerful 30 and 35 Series models, but in its mannerisms, it is very much a Chetak.8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term ReviewAfter spending over three months and 10,000 km with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, we were impressed by its real-world mileage, seamless hybrid, practical comfort, and Toyota reliability. Is it the best C-SUV then?5 mins read