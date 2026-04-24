Hyundai Ioniq V Electric Sedan Concept Unveiled; Gets A Massive 27-inch Panoramic Display

Korean carmaker Hyundai in a bid to reaffirm in commitment to the Chinese market has taken the wraps of the Ioniq V at the ongoing Beijing Motor show or Auto China as it is popularly called. The electric car is a part of 20 new models the brand will launch in the country over the next 5 years. In collaboration with its local partner, Hyundai eventually aims to sell 5 lakh vehicles every year including exports in the worlds leading auto market.

The Ioniq V features a single-curve silhouette along with edge lighting and floating side mirrors which help reduce air resistance. The car gets frameless doors for a mor premium experience. It is 4,900 millimeters long and 1,890 mm wide and gets a 2,900 mm wheelbase. Highlights in the cabin include a 27-inch ultra-thin 4K panoramic display, head-up display and ambient lighting. An audio system with 8 speakers and Dolby Atmos is standard while the EV also gets a large language model (LLM)-based Smart AI Assistant, which enables control of key vehicle functions through intuitive voice interaction.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 3 Electric Hatchback Revealed; Smallest Ioniq EV Offers Up To 496 km Range

According to Hyundai suspension on the Ioniq V is optimized for comfort and stability across various road conditions while reduced road and wind noise ensure a quieter cabin environment. The EV also incorporates advanced driver assistance technologies. reinforced body structure, multi-layer occupant protection and also gets as many as 9 airbags.

José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company said, “(China has) the world's most demanding EV consumers, the fastest development cycles, the deepest battery supply chain, and an advanced innovation ecosystem. That is why we are tripling down on our commitment to China. With significant investments into Beijing Hyundai, 20 new models coming over the next five years, the official launch of our IONIQ brand in China and the unveiling of IONIQ V, this is the most committed, the most ambitious, and the most exciting chapter we have ever written in this market.”

