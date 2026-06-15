2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Launched In India At Rs 2.20 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the facelifted S-Class in the country with a starting price of Rs 2.20 Crore (ex-showroom). Revealed globally earlier this year, the updated flagship sedan brings a host of styling, tech and powertrain upgrades. Mercedes-Benz claims around half of the vehicle has been reworked, with the biggest headline being the plug-in hybrid powertrain for India in the 450e spec. Deliveries are slated to begin in Q4 2026.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Exterior

Starting with the looks. The exterior updates are subtle, though there are enough changes to distinguish the facelift from its predecessor. Up front, the S-Class gets a larger grille featuring multiple embedded three-point star motifs, while the headlamps now incorporate Mercedes-Benz's latest three-point star LED daytime running light signature.

The bumper has also been redesigned and features additional chrome detailing. In profile, the changes are subtler, with the most noticeable update being a new range of alloy wheel designs. Among them are intricate 50-spoke wheels manufactured using a new high-pressure casting process. At the rear, the S-Class receives slimmer tail-lamps that mirror the front lighting theme with illuminated three-point star graphics.



Mercedes-Benz has also expanded the colour palette with several new paint options, including shades previously reserved for its Manufaktur customisation programme.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Interior And Features

The cabin receives a more comprehensive update. The centrepiece is Mercedes-Benz's new Superscreen setup, which combines a 14.4-inch central touchscreen with two 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and front passenger. The system runs the latest MB.OS software architecture and supports over-the-air updates.

Mercedes has also integrated a new suite of AI-powered functions, including an enhanced voice assistant, Google Maps-based navigation and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication capabilities.

The dashboard layout has been streamlined. Like the latest E-Class, the air-con vents are electrically operated and can be adjusted digitally through the touchscreen, though manual adjustment remains. Physical buttons have been reduced, though Mercedes has retained some physical interaction points by introducing a new scroll wheel and toggle switch on the steering wheel to improve usability while driving.

Another notable change is the removal of the fingerprint scanner. Instead, facial recognition tech now handles user authentication via a camera mounted on the dashboard. The same camera can also be used for video conferencing, selfies and cabin monitoring while the vehicle is parked.

Rear seat occupants continue to get twin 13.1-inch entertainment screens, though the outgoing tablet-style rear controller has been replaced by two smaller handheld touch controllers resembling smartphones.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Powertrain

The biggest mechanical update comes under the hood as the S-Class now introduces a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The setup combines a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor and a 21.96 kWh battery pack, enabling an electric-only driving range of up to 117 km on a full charge. Speaking of charge, Mercedes-Benz says the battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes using a 60 kW DC fast charger. The plug-in hybrid setup is also claimed to deliver a combined fuel efficiency figure of 32.3 kmpl (WLTP).

Globally, Mercedes offers the system in two configurations. The S450e develops 429 bhp and 680 Nm, while the more powerful S 580e produces 577 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. The latter also comes equipped with Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. For now, the carmaker has only introduced the S450e trim in India for which, power is sent to the rear wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission.