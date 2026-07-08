New Mercedes-Benz GLB EV India Launch Confirmed

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that the second-gen GLB EV (named GLB with EQ Tech) will be launched in India. It is expected to arrive sometime in 2027. The new GLB EV made its global debut in December last year, growing in size over its predecessor and using the new MMA platform used by the CLA EV already on sale in India. The GLB EV replaces the first-gen EQB in markets across the globe, with the SUV also available with conventional internal combustion powertrains as well.

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The GLB EV features an evolutionary design over the outgoing first-gen SUV while also growing in size. The new GLB sits on a 60 mm longer wheelbase, is up to 98 mm longer and 27 mm wider, though height is reduced by 14 mm. Despite this, Mercedes claims improvements in cabin space with headroom increasing by up to 35 mm up front, up to 68 mm in the second row and by 10 mm in the third row.

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In terms of design, the new GLB retains the boxy proportions of the outgoing model, though the styling has notable changes. Up front, the fascia draws inspiration from the new CLA with its layered design and low-set grille – enclosed in the EV – while down the sides, the front fenders and rear haunch are more prominent too. The glass house is notably changed as well, while around the rear, the new connected tail lamp set-up with integrated three-point star lighting elements may not be to everyone’s tastes.

Inside, the cabin is a typical new-gen Mercedes with up to three screens housed across the width of the dashboard. The new MBUX Superscreen features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a pair of 14-inch touchscreens for the infotainment and front passenger – though it remains to be seen if this will be offered as standard in India. As with its predecessor, the SUV is available in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations, though it remains to be seen which will be offered in India.

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In international markets, the new GLB EV is offered with a range of drivetrain options pairing an 85 kWh battery pack with single- or dual-motor setups to offer up to 631 km of range depending on the spec. The entry-level 250+ spec features a single-axle drive and produces 268 bhp and 335 Nm, while the more powerful 350 4MATIC gets dual-motor all-wheel drive and produces a peak of 349 bhp and 515 Nm. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with the 4MATIC variants getting a front-axle disconnect function that decouples the front electric motor for improved efficiency.

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In terms of charging, the 800V architecture allows for peak charging rates of up to 320 kW DC while AC charging is supported up to 22 kW.