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One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta Unveiled; Inspired By English Sailing Heritage

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 min read
Jul 08, 2026, 11:44 AM
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One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta Unveiled; Inspired By English Sailing Heritage
Key Highlights
  • One-off Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta to debut at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
  • Bespoke design inspired by the English south coast, yachts and the historic Cowes Week regatta.
  • Features hand-painted dashboard artwork, a 1,307-star Starlight Headliner and yacht-inspired wooden picnic tables.

Rolls-Royce has revealed the Phantom Regatta, a one-of-one Phantom Extended commission that celebrates the sailing culture of England's south coast. The bespoke commission will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026.

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Created by the marque's Bespoke division, the Phantom Regatta draws inspiration from the Solent, Chichester Harbour and the famous Cowes Week sailing regatta. The commission also pays tribute to Rolls-Royce co-founder Sir Henry Royce, whose former home at West Wittering is located close to the company's Goodwood headquarters.

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Its exterior is finished in a two-tone combination of Regatta Blue and English White, designed to resemble a yacht's hull cutting through water. Completing the look are 22-inch fully polished disc wheels inspired by the polished hardware found on racing yachts.

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On the inside, the cabin follows the same nautical theme. The front section is trimmed in Navy Blue leather, while the rear gets Grace White upholstery to mimic sails and sea spray. Turquoise RR monograms, dual-tone stitching and matching steering wheel detailing complete the bespoke interior.

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One of the highlights is the hand-painted 'Watercolour' Gallery artwork stretching across the dashboard. Created using specially developed paints, the artwork recreates the movement of waves through a custom blending technique developed by Rolls-Royce's in-house artist.

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The bespoke touches continue overhead with a Starlight Headliner featuring 1,307 fibre-optic lights arranged to represent the tidal currents around the Isle of Wight. The illuminated doors further add to the cabin's theatre.

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The rear picnic tables have also received special attention. Crafted over approximately 120 hours, they feature Royal Walnut and Black Bolivar wood arranged to resemble the deck of a luxury yacht.

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In another subtle nod to its origins, the adjustable air vents hide engraved coordinates. One points to Goodwood House, while the other marks the Home of Rolls-Royce, linking the Phantom Regatta directly to the place where it was conceived and handcrafted.

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