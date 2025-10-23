Rolls-Royce has unveiled the new Phantom Centenary Private Collection – a 25-unit series based on the Phantom – to commemorate the nameplate completing 100 years. The company says that the series is the ‘most complex and technologically ambitious Private Collection’ ever undertaken by it, with over 40,000 hours having been spent to develop the special edition.

Starting with the exterior, the Centenary Private Collection is finished in a rather traditional Black & White. Unique to the paint finish is what Rolls-Royce calls its Super Champagne Crystal finish, with the clear coat atop the paint featuring champagne-coloured iridescent glass flakes to add additional depth. The Spirit Of Ecstasy atop the grille is inspired by the very first iteration of the iconic hood ornament and cast in 18-carat gold with a 24-carat gold plating. Rolls-Royce says that the hood ornament features a custom ‘Phantom Centenary’ hallmark from the Hallmarking & Assay Office in London. The base of the hood ornament is finished in enamel.

Rounding out the exterior is the Rolls-Royce badges, which for the first time are finished in 24-carat gold and white enamel, along with unique ‘Phantom’ wheels.

Moving to the cabin, the interior draws inspiration from the Phantoms of the past as well as paying homage to the brand’s founders. The rear seats are inspired by the ‘Phantom of Love’, a bespoke commission from 1926, and feature layered artwork worked into the seat upholstery depicting places and artefacts from Phantom’s history, such as the company’s original Conduit Street premises in London, special commission Phantom models of the past and even significant owners of the Phantom over the past century. Rolls-Royce says that the seat artwork was a result of over 12 months of partnership with a fashion atelier.

The front seats, meanwhile, feature laser-etched upholstery featuring artwork linking back to the codenames of the Phantoms of the past. These include elements such as a seagull – the codename for the Phantom 1 prototype, and a rabbit in a nod to ‘Roger Rabbit’, the codename for the 2003 Phantom.

Adding to the bespoke artwork is the gallery that features 3D printed vertically arranged brushed aluminium fins, each featuring sculpted letters that form quotes from the press over the years. The artwork is backlit with the lighting programmed to mimic the shimmer of fireworks. The Phantom Centenary also features extensive wood veneer artwork. The rear doors feature artwork depicting landscapes of locations where company co-founder Sir Henry Royce had his summer and winter homes. The woodwork is the result of 3D ink layering and laser etching with 24-carat gold inlays also featuring. The front doors, meanwhile, feature artwork depicting the Goodwood-era Phantom’s Journey from coast to coast in Australia.

The seatback tables are not left untouched, with one table featuring a wood-inlayed depiction of the 1925 Phantom 1, with the other depicting the current model. The artwork is recreated in embroidery on the leather-finished back of the table as well. Rounding out the bespoke touches is the Starlight headliner featuring floral artwork inspired by the trees at the company’s Goodwood headquarters, while also featuring elements referencing Phantoms of the past.

The engine bay has also not been left untouched, featuring a bespoke white-finished engine cover with gold inlays.