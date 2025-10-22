JSW-owned Museum of Solutions (MuSo) in Mumbai has opened a new exhibit under its umbrella called Vroom. It is in partnership with Planet Auto and is an interactive space that introduces visitors to the fundamentals of how vehicles work. The exhibit, which opened to schools, families, and the public on October 16, 2025, is designed mainly for children but is open to anyone interested in exploring cars.

Unlike classroom-based lessons, Vroom takes a hands-on approach to learning. The floor covers a wide range of topics, from the evolution of the wheel to the differences between internal combustion engines and electric drivetrains. Visitors can see what an engine and gearbox in their running form would look like, identify car parts, and learn how basic tools and fasteners are used in vehicle maintenance.

The best part about the Vroom exhibit at MuSo is that it has more practical sessions. It places the visitor in a workshop-style environment where they can actively engage with real components. One of the most interesting experiences allows visitors to slide under a Mercedes-Benz E-Class to observe and identify the car’s underbody and grasp how different systems connect and function.

Other interactive setups focus on checking tyre and battery health, reading dashboard indicators, and understanding basic safety features such as wipers, horns, and lights. A virtual reality zone lets participants assemble an engine digitally, while simulators offer an introduction to driving and riding, which is attained after clearing most of the activities.

Apart from this, a more detailed experience is available in the workshop, where visitors can take part in circuit-building and a range of other interactive activities.

Interested visitors can explore the exhibit by purchasing tickets online through the official Museum of Solutions website or directly at the venue in Lower Parel, Mumbai.