Toyota has dropped quite the bombshell this Diwali with the world premiere of the long-awaited Land Cruiser FJ. At a press conference early on Tuesday, the Japanese giant took the wraps off what is the most compact model in the present-day Land Cruiser family, ahead of its introduction in Japan next year. The Land Cruiser FJ – unveiled as a petrol-only offering for Toyota's home market – looks a lot like the larger Land Cruiser 250, but with a considerably smaller footprint. It will make its public debut at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show next week, and is likely to be introduced in other markets starting 2027.

Land Cruiser FJ's wheelbase is shorter than a Skoda Kushaq's.



How big is the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ?

While it may bear more than a passing resemblance to the bigger Land Cruiser 250, the Land Cruiser FJ – built on Toyota's low-cost IMV platform – is a full size smaller, measuring in at 4,575 mm in length, 1,855 mm in length and 1,960 mm in height. This means the Land Cruiser FJ is shorter than a Toyota Fortuner, while matching its width and being taller. Its 2,580 mm wheelbase is shorter than that of even a Skoda Kushaq.

At this time, Toyota has refrained from sharing detailed specifications, but it is understood the Land Cruiser FJ will have similar ground clearance as well as approach and departure angles as the Land Cruiser 250. The close-to-production prototype unveiled today rides on chunky 17-inch alloys shod in all-terrain tyres.

Expected to have the same ground clearance and approach and departure angles as Land Cruiser 250.

Which engine powers the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ?

Under the hood of the Land Cruiser FJ is the same 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that's on offer with the Fortuner. It develops a similar 161 bhp of peak power and 246 Nm of peak torque.

In its home market, the Land Cruiser FJ will have this engine paired with a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. It is expected that in other markets, Toyota may offer it with the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, which will also incorporate a mild-hybrid system.

Blocky dashboard prioritises function over form.

Which features are included in the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ?

The Land Cruiser FJ seats five passengers and follows the same, time-tested interior design template set by bigger Land Cruisers. The chunky, blocky dashboard houses twin screens, including a 12.5-inch infotainment touchscreen and a full digital driver's display.

The three-spoke steering houses buttons for a variety of vehicle functions, and what most off-road enthusiasts will welcome is the presence of physical buttons and controls to operate most basic functions inside the Land Cruiser FJ.

The four-wheel drive dial is placed right next to the gear lever, on the centre console, and Toyota has cleverly carved out a shelf on the dash above the glove compartment.

While Toyota did not reveal the full safety equipment of the Land Cruiser FJ, it confirmed the SUV will feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), dubbed ‘Toyota Safety Sense’, including functions such as pre-collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

Land Cruiser FJ will be built in Thailand.

Will the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ come to India?

Aside from Japan, Toyota has not revealed which markets it will introduce the Land Cruiser FJ in at this time. The chunky off-roader will be manufactured in Thailand, and Toyota promises it is aimed at emerging markets, so India is likely to be in the consideration set for the FJ.

If it comes to India, the Land Cruiser FJ could plug the yawning gap that separates the ever-popular Fortuner and the brawny Land Cruiser 300. However, the FJ is unlikely to be launched here in a hurry, and if it does make it here, we expect to see it only sometime in 2027.