Mahindra looks to have a fair few model launches in store for the coming year. The carmaker has been extensively testing multiple models on Indian roads, including the facelifted XUV 700, its all-electric sibling that’s likely to be called the XEV 7e and now, what looks to be the facelifted Scorpio-N.

Likely to debut in the second half of 2026, the facelifted Scorpio-N is likely to get minor styling updates along with updates to the cabin and in-car tech. Images of the test mule preview a heavily camouflaged vehicle, though extensive changes to the sheet metal are unlikely, with the majority of the updates likely to come in the form of new bumpers, changes to the grille and light clusters and new alloy wheel designs.

Meanwhile, inside the cabin, Mahindra could look to update the dashboard design while also filtering in more of the tech from its Born Electric range. One could expect notable updates in terms of the infotainment system, a new digital instrument cluster, audio system with Dolby Atmos support and more. The facelifted SUV could also benefit from some additional comfort features such as ventilated front seats, driver seat with memory function and more. As before, the SUV is expected to retain its three-row layout.

Mechanically, Mahindra could look to make minor tweaks to the line-up, such as retuning the suspension or the powertrains, though changes are unlikely to be very extensive.

Expect the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines to continue to be offered, with both expected to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. Expect the diesel to also get optional four-wheel-drive.

