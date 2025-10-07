Bolero Loved For Its Simplicity And Reliability: Mahindra Auto CEO
- 1.7 million units sold since introduction
- Won’t deviate from core, says Mahindra
- Unlikely to be sent for Bharat NCAP test
Mahindra has just updated the Bolero range. The latest change that includes some exterior and more substantial interior updates comes nearly four years after the Bolero Neo was launched. Speaking at the launch, CEO of its automotive division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, stressed how the update is in line with the requirements of loyal Bolero customers. “They want the tough image that comes with the exterior design and structure, but also wanted some more modern features,” he said while speaking to the media post the launch in Mumbai.
The Bolero range now starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is nearly Rs 80,000 less than the outgoing model. There is also a new fourth, top variant (B8) that has the most new features, such as touchscreen and steering-mounted controls, but still retails at a sub-10 lakh price (Rs 9.69 lakh). “The (Bolero) platform isn’t changed much, and we have been able to fine-tune the whole process, starting with manufacturing to sourcing over the years. These and the reduced GST have helped us figure out the new pricing,” explained Gollagunta.
Launched first in 2000, Mahindra has sold close to 1.7 million units with the Bolero badge so far. While the badge was used for both passenger and commercial variants, the cargo versions no longer use the name. In the last 25 years, the Bolero has gone through two prior refreshes – one in 2007 and another in 2020, with engine upgrades in line with emission norms. Nevertheless, the upgrades seem restrained compared to other Mahindra launches, as the company says the customer base is very sensitive to the image and overall reliability.
An automatic or AMT is noticeably missing in the new update, but the makers say that customers haven’t shown any inclination. Perception that automatics are high on maintenance might be a deterrent, said Gollagunta while speaking to car&bike. He didn’t think fuel efficiency was a concern, though. The current platform, most likely at the end of its lifecycle, may also not have warranted the development of the automatic transmission. There is a good chance that the Bolero of the future, based on the new platform showcased earlier this year for 2028 onwards, will most likely offer that opportunity.
When quizzed on the new range’s crash-test rating, he maintained that there are no plans to send it proactively. “It is a voluntary call (by the authority). We can’t initiate it,” is what he maintained. Nevertheless, Bolero has whipped up an image of a tough, go anywhere SUV over the years, and the new range, which carries similar hardware as its predecessor, is likely to be any different.
Both the Bolero and Bolero Neo are usually the first SUVs for customers who yearn for a ‘tougher’ upgrade from their hatchbacks. Mahindra says most then go on to upgrade to bigger, more modern models from the maker. Many continue to move on to newer Bolero models as it serves their purpose as a vehicle that can tackle extreme and unpredictable road conditions and not burn a hole in the pocket with running costs. Don’t fix what isn’t broken, seems to be the mantra here.
