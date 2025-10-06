2025 Mahindra Bolero And Bolero Neo Launched: Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 lakh
- The Mahindra Bolero is priced from Rs. 7.99 lakh to Rs. 9.69 lakh
- The Bolero Neo is priced from Rs. 8.49 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh
- Both SUVs get new colours and more features
The Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo have been launched in India with several updates for the festive season. Both SUVs come with some cosmetic changes and a handful of feature updates, which make them a bit more appealing to customers. While the 2025 Bolero is priced between Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 9.69 lakh, the more modern sibling, Bolero Neo, is priced at Rs. 8.49 lakh to 9.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Now the Mahindra Bolero is offered in four variants – B4, B6, B6(O), and B8. The Bolero Neo, on the other hand, is offered in five variants – N4, N8, N10, N10(O), and N11.
2025 Mahindra Bolero
Starting with the classic Bolero, exterior changes made to the SUV are just cosmetic. This includes a refreshed grille, new foglamps and new 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. However, you still don’t get LED lighting; both the headlights as well as the fog foglamps are halogen units. However, Mahindra has introduced a new colour for the SUV called Stealth Black, which comes with dark grey inserts.
As for the cabin, changes mainly include new seat covers with improved cushioning. Based on customer demand, the company has also added a small rectangular touchscreen infotainment display. Now the Bolero also comes with steering-mounted audio controls, a couple of Type A USB ports and a Type C USB port.
Mahindra Bolero Neo
The Mahindra Bolero Neo, at the same time, gets a bunch of updates compared to the standard Bolero. The Neo also gets a new grille with new 3D chrome accents and dark metallic grey 16-inch alloy wheels. Mahindra is also offering two new colour options, Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey, in addition to the dual-tone black roof option.
The Bolero Neo now also gets a new top-end N11 variant with added bells and whistles, including a new interior shade - Lunar Grey. All other variants below come with Mocha Brown interior. The top-spec model also gets leatherette seat covers with better cushioning for comfort, a new 9-inch touchscreen, a Type-C USB port for charging and a reverse camera.
Engine & Transmission
Mechanically, both the Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo remain unchanged. The former features the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine making 74 bhp and 210 Nm of peak torque. The Bolero Neo gets a more powerful 1.5-litre mHawk100 motor that makes 99 bhp and 260 Nm. Both models get a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.
In fact, the Bolero Neo also gets a Multi-Terrain mode with the N10 and N10 (O), but the feature goes missing in the top-spec N11 trim. Both SUVs also claim to have received updates to the suspension tuning as part of the Rideflo pack for better dynamics.
