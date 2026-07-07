Hennessey Venom F5-M Debuts With Gated Manual Gearbox And 2,031 bhp

The Hennessey Venom F5 is already one of the most outrageous hypercars on sale today, but the car manufacturer has now dialed things a step further. Pictured here is the Venom F5-M, a new manual-equipped version of the hypercar that debuts at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 9. Limited to just 12 examples worldwide, it combines a gated manual gearbox with one of the most powerful internal combustion engines ever fitted to a road car.

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Hennessey Venom F5-M: Powertrain

The biggest talking point is undoubtedly the transmission. Replacing the paddle-shift setup is an all-new six-speed gated manual gearbox, making the F5-M the world's most powerful manual production road car.

Power continues to come from Hennessey's 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged 'Fury' V8, but output has now climbed to a staggering 2,031 bhp and 1,959 Nm of torque. The rear-wheel-drive hypercar also benefits from updated traction control and engine management software to deliver more progressive power delivery despite its enormous performance.

The F5-M is based on the latest Venom F5 Evolution package, which also brings a revised carbon-fibre chassis, bespoke aerodynamics and an adaptive suspension system capable of altering damping based on the selected drive mode.

Hennessey Venom F5-M: Aerodynamics And Styling

The manual version isn't just about the gearbox. It also gets a number of styling elements, the most striking of which is the 55-inch dorsal fin running from the roof-mounted air scoop to the rear deck. Besides giving the car a dramatic silhouette, Hennessey says it improves aerodynamic stability at speeds beyond 321 kmph. The integrated roof scoop feeds cool air to the engine, while the bodywork itself has been redesigned specifically for the F5-M.

This particular example, owned by a customer from the UK, is finished in exposed purple carbon fibre with anodised gold accents. It also gets a 24-karat gold Hennessey badge on the nose, while the surname 'Sheikh' is displayed across the rear of the car and embroidered onto the driver and passenger knee pads as part of Hennessey's bespoke Maverick customisation programme.

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Hennessey Venom F5-M: Cabin

Coming to the cabin, which has been completely reworked around the manual driving experience. The highlight is the short-throw gated gear lever, which, according to Hennessey, delivers a crisp, machined-metal 'clink' with every shift. While buyers can opt for an aluminium-and-carbon-fibre shifter, this example uses the billet aluminium unit.



Other interior bits include a yoke-style steering wheel wrapped in stitched leather, alongside a generous use of exposed carbon fibre, real metal switchgear and premium leather upholstery. A digital instrument display sits directly in the driver's line of sight, while physical buttons and rotary dials have been retained for vital vehicle functions.

Hennessey Venom F5-M: Limited-Run

Hennessey will build just 12 examples of the Venom F5-M Roadster worldwide, with prices starting at USD 2.65 million (around Rs 25.25 crore) before taxes. The first car will make its debut at Goodwood, where racing driver Alex Brundle will drive it up the famous hill climb throughout the festival.

Although the company hasn't confirmed a timeline, it has revealed that the updated chassis architecture and six-speed manual gearbox introduced on the F5-M will eventually be offered on other Venom F5 Coupe and Roadster variants.