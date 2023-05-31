Hennessey Unveils Ford Ranger Raptor-Based VelociRaptor 500; EcoBoost V6 Now Makes 495 bhp

Hennessey Performance has introduced the VelociRaptor 500, a tuned version of the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, offering a significant power boost and enhanced performance. With the VelociRaptor 500 package, the Ranger Raptor's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine has been upgraded to produce 495 bhp and 745 Nm of torque, a significant increase of 95 bhp and 162 Nm of torque over the stock configuration.

To achieve this power increase, Hennessey Performance has incorporated several modifications. These include a high-flow intake system, a larger front-mounted intercooler with a blow-off valve and upgraded engine management software. The result is an exhilarating driving experience with exceptional acceleration and improved overall performance.

In addition to the power upgrade, the VelociRaptor 500 also features a range of exterior enhancements. These include new bumpers, a brush guard, LED off-road lights, and recovery hooks. The truck rides on 18-inch wheels with a 10-spoke design and is equipped with 35-inch tires, providing improved off-road capability and an aggressive appearance.

Inside the cabin, the VelociRaptor 500 receives special touches. The headrests are embroidered with Hennessey's logo, all-weather floor mats are added for protection, and a unique build number plaque showcases the exclusivity of the vehicle.

It's worth noting that the VelociRaptor 500 package is limited to only 200 units, ensuring its exclusivity and maintaining high standards of quality. Each package also comes with a comprehensive 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.

The stock 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, which serves as the base for the VelociRaptor 500, already boasts impressive specifications. Powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, it generates 401 bhp and 583 Nm of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. With four-wheel drive, an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case, and locking front and rear differentials, the Ranger Raptor offers outstanding off-road capabilities.

Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar