Toyota Debuts the 2024 Tacoma With Hybrid Powertrains And A Whole Host Of Updates

The mid-size truck segment in the United States of America is currently experiencing fierce competition, with automakers such as Nissan, Chevrolet, GMC, and Ford introducing impressive offerings. However, one of the most popular models, the Toyota Tacoma, is set to make a significant impact in the market soon. As the company celebrates its 30th anniversary in the United States, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma brings several exciting updates, including a hybrid powertrain and a rugged Trailhunter trim level. Let's delve into the details of this highly anticipated update to the mid-size truck.

Under the hood, the Tacoma offers four different powertrain options, starting with the base SR model. It comes equipped with a new turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine, delivering 231 brake horsepower (BHP) and 329 newton-meters (Nm) of torque when paired with the standard eight-speed automatic transmission.

For those looking for more power, the SR5 trim offers a more potent version of the same turbocharged engine, producing 274 BHP and 420 Nm of torque. Additionally, an upgraded version of this engine with the eight-speed automatic transmission provides even more power, delivering 281 BHP and 430 Nm of torque.

At the top of the range, Toyota introduces an optional hybrid engine for the Tacoma for the first time. This hybrid powertrain combines a 1.9-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a 48-hp electric motor with the turbocharged 2.4-litre engine, resulting in a total output of 331 BHP and 630 Nm of torque. This marks a significant increase compared to the outgoing V6 model, although the Tacoma still falls slightly behind the new 405-horsepower Ranger Raptor in terms of horsepower. However, the Tacoma surpasses the Ranger Raptor in torque.

In terms of drivetrain, rear-wheel drive is standard for trims like the SR and SR5, now equipped with a limited-slip differential. Four-wheel-drive models come with an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case featuring high- and low-range gearing, along with an upgraded Active Traction Control system incorporating a limited-slip differential. Opting for the top-of-the-line Limited model with the hybrid I-Force Max engine provides full-time four-wheel drive with a centre-locking differential.

On the exteriors, the new Tacoma adopts a tougher and more rugged design compared to some of its competitors. The front bumper features slim headlights and running-mascara faux vents that extend towards the lower grille. The TRD Sport trim sports a simple black grille with a central Toyota jellybean badge, while the luxurious Limited model retains the Toyota badge but adds chrome horizontal slats and matching chrome wheels.

The rugged TRD Pro and Trailhunter models showcase the retro "TOYOTA" wordmark across the grille and offer additional rugged visual cues such as a front skid plate, horizontal LED running lights, and unique wheel and tire combinations designed specifically for off-roading. The TRD Pro features black 18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear off-road tires, while the Trailhunter pairs unique 18-inch bronze wheels with the same robust rubber.

To enhance its performance and durability, Tacoma adopts the new TNGA-F platform, incorporating high-strength steel throughout the chassis to improve rigidity. The upper portion of the body utilizes aluminium, reducing weight. Moreover, the SR5 double cab and TRD Sport trim and above feature a multi-link rear suspension, replacing last year's leaf springs with a new coil setup. Each model's suspension is uniquely tuned for optimal performance. However, one aspect where Tacoma falls short compared to its predecessor is its towing capacity. The maximum towing capacity is listed at 6,500 pounds (2,948 kilograms) for the SR5 model.

Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar