Toyota Commences Third Shift At Bidadi Plant To Reduce Waiting Periods

Currently waiting periods for Toyota’s models range goes as high as 26 months.
authorBy carandbike Team
18-May-23 04:49 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Highlights
  • Toyota says the third shift will boost production by over 30 per cent
  • Waiting period for some Toyota cars currently stretch to over 2 years
  • Carmaker has had a strong start to 2023 in terms of sales

Toyota India has announced that it has commenced a third shift at its Bidadi plant. The carmaker said that the additional shift has been necessitated by the growing demand for its models in the market. Toyota in recent months has seen strong sales in the Indian market lead by its string of new launches such as the Innova Hycross, and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder along with models such as the updated Innova Crysta diesel.

 

Also read: Auto Sales April 2023: Toyota Motor Crosses 15,000 Unit Sales
 

The Innova HyCross Hybrid currently commands a waiting period of up to 26 months.

 

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2023: Toyota Innova HyCross Is Car Of The Year

 

Toyota says the third shift will boost the company’s production by over 30 per cent which should help it better meet the demand for its models. Currently, the carmaker is reporting waiting periods ranging from 1-2 months for the Glanza all the way up to 2+ years for the Innova HyCross Hybrid. The carmaker recently also halted accepting bookings for the range-topping HyCross hybrid variants owing to supply chain constraints.

The diesel Innova Crysta has also started strong after it was re-introduced earlier this year.

 

Also read: Toyota Halts Bookings For Top-Spec Innova HyCross
 

Toyota has seen strong sales in recent months in India following the launch of its new models. The carmaker has had a strong start to 2023 so far with a 41 per cent growth in sales reported in Q4 FY2023. This was accompanied by the company posting its best sales in 10 years in the fiscal year at over 1.70 lakh units. March 2023 was also the brand’s best-ever month to date with over 18,000 units retailed.

