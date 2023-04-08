  • Home
Toyota Halts Bookings For Top-Spec Innova HyCross

While the rest of the range remains on sale, Toyota has stopped accepting bookings for the top-spec Innova HyCross ZX and ZX(O).
authorBy carandbike Team
08-Apr-23 12:23 PM IST
Toyota Innova HyCross
Highlights
  • Toyota says bookings for Innova HyCross ZX, ZX(O) paused due to supply constraints
  • Bookings for other variants to carry on as normal
  • Innova HyCross ZX, ZX(O) only available with strong-hybrid powertrain

Toyota has revealed that it has temporarily halted bookings for the top-spec Innova HyCross ZX and ZX(O) variants in India. The carmaker launched its new-gen Innova in India late last year with petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains.

In a statement, the company said that owing to supply challenges it was temporarily halting bookings for the fully-loaded Innova HyCross in India with effect from April 8, 2023. The carmaker said that bookings for the other variants would carry forward as normal and that it was looking to solve the supply issues and resume bookings for the ZX and ZX(O) variants at the earliest.

Also read: Toyota Innova HyCross Review: Hybrid Theory
 

As per reports, the waiting period for the fully-loaded HyCross has stretched to as much as 2.5 years while other variants also have a waiting period of around a year.

The HyCross ZX and ZX(O) variants are only available with the strong hybrid powertrain pairing a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to develop a combined 184 bhp. Power is sent to the front wheels via an automatic gearbox.

The ZX variants packs in all the bells and whistles including two-zone climate control, a powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and more. The ZX(O) also adds ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind spot monitoring.

Also read: Auto Sales 2023: Toyota India Records Highest Sales Of All Time
 

Toyota recently revealed its sales numbers for the outgoing financial year ending FY2023 with its best wholesale numbers in the last decade. The carmaker also posted a 41 per cent growth in sales in the last quarter with the HyCross being one of the models along with the HyRyder and Innova Crysta playing a major role in bringing in customers.

